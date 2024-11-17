Jared Goff Has PERFECT Performance As Detroit Lions Blow Out Jaguars

What an incredible performance by Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions! On Sunday, the Lions dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars 52-6 at Ford Field, securing their ninth win of the season in spectacular fashion. Goff was amazing during the game, completing 24 of 29 passes for an impressive 412 yards and four touchdowns. With those stats, Goff posted a PERFECT 158.3 quarterback rating!

The Lions’ offensive explosion didn’t stop there. Amon-Ra St. Brown was a standout with 11 catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns, while Jameson Williams added 4 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs contributed 123 total yards and a touchdown, and David Montgomery ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

As a team, the Lions racked up a franchise-record 646 total yards of offense, while limiting the Jaguars to just 169 yards. With this dominant victory, the Lions are looking more and more like a contender. Up next for the Lions is a Week 12 matchup on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.