In the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected WR Amon-Ra St. Brown out of USC, and during his first season as a pro, he eventually became the favorite target of Jared Goff.

Over the final six games of the 2021 season, St. Brown exploded for 51 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns. To put things in comparison, All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams had 53 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns during that exact same stretch.

Jared Goff has pretty amazing comparison for Amon-Ra St. Brown

During a recent interview, Jared Goff, who played with Cooper Kupp in Los Angeles, compared Amon-Ra St. Brown to one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

“Very similar,” said Jared Goff, who spent four seasons with Kupp in LA before joining St. Brown last season in Detroit. “Both play in the slot. I think the first thing I noticed with both of them is the way they approach the game and the way they show up daily and how professional they are. So even before you get on the field, they both have a very similar mindset.”

“Cooper is extremely analytical, St. Brown is that way as well. As rookies and second-year guys, it’s very similar,” said Goff. “Obviously Cooper is a little bit taller and a little bit bigger and can do some things on the outside, where St. Brown is going to have to prove he can do that, and I believe he can. We’ll move him around this year and see what he can do.

“But yeah, I think there are some comparisons there: late-round pick, guy in the slot, got a little chip on their shoulder. Both are extremely hard working, extremely internally motivated and both guys I’ve been very lucky to play with.”

It will be interesting to see if St. Brown can take what he did over his final six games in 2021 and do it over a full 17-game season.

