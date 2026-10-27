The Detroit Lions are only six games into the 2026 season, but Jared Goff is putting together the kind of year that could end with his name all over the record books. After another impressive performance against the Green Bay Packers, Detroit’s veteran quarterback is on pace for career-best numbers while accomplishing something no NFL quarterback had done through the first six games of a season.

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Goff has thrown for 1,788 yards, 14 touchdowns, and zero interceptions, helping the Lions to a 4-2 record following Sunday’s 20-17 victory over Green Bay. Even more impressive is what those numbers could look like if he maintains anything close to his current production over the remaining 11 games.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) tries to avoid being tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jared Goff Is on Pace for a Monster Season

Goff has been remarkably consistent through Detroit’s first six games, averaging 298 passing yards and more than two touchdown passes per contest. His 67.3% completion percentage and 112.5 passer rating demonstrate that he isn’t simply piling up statistics through excessive passing attempts.

If Goff maintains his current pace over a full 17-game schedule, his projected totals would look like this:

Statistic Through 6 Games 17-Game Pace Passing yards 1,788 5,066 Passing touchdowns 14 40 Interceptions 0 Not projected Completion percentage 67.3% 67.3%* Passer rating 112.5 112.5*

Completion percentage and passer rating are current averages, not forecasts.

Those projections are particularly noteworthy when compared with Goff’s previous performances in Detroit. His career high for passing yards is 4,688, which he established with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, while his personal best for touchdown passes is 37, set with the Lions in 2024.

That means Goff is currently producing at a pace that could surpass both personal marks in the same season. A 5,000-yard, 40-touchdown campaign would also place him in a statistical category that relatively few NFL quarterbacks have reached.

Goff’s Historic Start Is About More Than Touchdowns

The most fascinating aspect of Goff’s season might be his ability to produce explosive passing numbers without throwing the football to the other team. As we previously reported following Detroit’s victory over Green Bay, Goff became the first quarterback in NFL history to begin a season with at least 14 touchdown passes and no interceptions through six games.

There is one important distinction, however, because Goff has not been completely turnover-free. He was credited with a lost fumble against the Packers, meaning his historic accomplishment specifically involves avoiding interceptions rather than avoiding every type of turnover.

The Lions have also reached another remarkable historical milestone, becoming the first Detroit team since 1933 to begin its season without throwing an interception in the first six games. Only 10 teams in NFL history have accomplished that feat, putting Detroit’s passing attack in some extremely exclusive company.

Goff has already played 27 career games with at least 300 passing yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, the fifth-most such performances in NFL history. That consistency has become one of the defining characteristics of his career, and his latest outing against Green Bay was another example of how effective he can be when he’s protecting the football.

Dan Campbell Has Tremendous Confidence in His Quarterback

Goff’s production is impressive enough on its own, but his value to Detroit extends beyond traditional statistics. His performance in crucial moments has given head coach Dan Campbell confidence to keep putting the ball in his hands when games are hanging in the balance.

“Goff one more time putting it in his hands. He’s playing at such a high level,” Campbell said following Sunday’s win. “We have a tremendous amount of trust (in him).”

That confidence was evident during Detroit’s final possession against Green Bay, when Goff helped engineer a 10-play, 77-yard drive that ended with Jake Bates connecting on a game-winning 22-yard field goal. One of the biggest plays came when Goff stood in the pocket, absorbed a high hit, and completed an 18-yard pass to Sam LaPorta, drawing an additional 15-yard penalty.

Goff completed 22 of 32 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers, finishing with a 119.7 passer rating. Jameson Williams caught both touchdown passes, while Amon-Ra St. Brown contributed nine receptions for 153 yards in the victory.

Could Jared Goff Force His Way Into the MVP Conversation?

There is still a long way to go before the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award is decided, but Goff is giving voters plenty of statistical reasons to pay attention. His combination of passing production, efficiency, and ball security has been among the strongest in football through the opening portion of the season.

We previously examined Goff’s impressive MVP case, including his outstanding advanced passing metrics earlier this month. Since then, the veteran quarterback has added another excellent performance and helped Detroit earn an important victory over an NFC North rival.

The biggest obstacle might ultimately be the Lions’ record rather than Goff’s individual statistics. Detroit entered its bye week at 3-2, and although Sunday’s win improved that mark to 4-2, the Lions will likely need to remain in serious contention near the top of the NFC for their quarterback to become a leading MVP candidate.

Fortunately for Goff, Detroit has the offensive weapons to support a monster statistical season. With St. Brown, Williams, LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs, and David Montgomery providing multiple ways to attack opposing defenses, there is no shortage of playmakers capable of turning his passes into big gains.

The Next 11 Games Could Define Goff’s Season

Detroit’s next challenge comes Sunday against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, a matchup that could have major implications for the NFC North race. With the Lions sitting at 4-2, continuing their momentum against a division rival would provide another opportunity for Goff to strengthen both his statistical résumé and Detroit’s playoff positioning.

Maintaining his current passing pace won’t be easy, particularly as the schedule progresses and opposing defenses continue adjusting to Detroit’s offense. However, Goff has already demonstrated that he can produce big numbers without becoming careless with the football, a combination that gives the Lions a chance every time they take the field.

If the veteran quarterback approaches 5,000 passing yards and 40 touchdowns while keeping his interception total remarkably low, the 2026 season could become the finest statistical campaign of his career. More importantly, that production could help Detroit remain in the championship conversation deep into the winter.

Jared Goff has already made NFL history through six games, but the bigger story may be what he accomplishes over the next 11. If this pace continues, the Lions quarterback could finish 2026 with a season that Detroit fans will be talking about for years.