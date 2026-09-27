Jared Goff Joins Elite NFL Company With Historic Start to 2026 Season

Jared Goff is three games into the 2026 season, and the Detroit Lions quarterback has already landed on a list featuring some of the biggest names to ever play the position.

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Goff completed 25 of 32 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions Sunday as Detroit defeated the New York Jets 31-24 at Ford Field. His 11-yard touchdown pass to Jahmyr Gibbs with 2:30 remaining broke a 24-24 tie and ultimately provided the winning points.

More importantly, Goff’s performance completed a historic three-game opening stretch.

According to the Lions, Goff is now one of only six quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for at least 800 yards and eight touchdowns, complete at least 70 percent of his passes and throw zero interceptions through the first three games of a season.

The others? Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

That’s decent company.

Goff Has Been Nearly Flawless

Goff’s Week 3 performance was efficient rather than spectacular. He completed 78.1 percent of his passes and finished with a 122.5 passer rating while avoiding a turnover.

But Sunday’s performance looks considerably more impressive when added to what Goff did during Detroit’s first two games. He threw two touchdowns in the season opener before carving up Buffalo for 327 yards and four touchdowns in Week 2.

That gives Goff 802 passing yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions through three games. Based on the game totals, he has completed 77 of 109 passes, a 70.6 percent completion rate.

Detroit has scored exactly 31 points in all three games and improved to 2-1 with Sunday’s victory.

Three weeks don’t make a season. But Goff couldn’t have done much more with his first three.