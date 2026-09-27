fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
FinalLionsNYJ 24 · Lions 31WFinalTigersPIT 4 · Tigers 2LNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 3 at MINN · 12:00 PM3-1Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Oct 3 at WIS · 12:30 PM2-22025-26 seasonPistons0-0Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed seasonTonightSports HubTigers game center
FinalLionsNYJ 24 · Lions 31W

Jared Goff Joins Elite NFL Company With Historic Start to 2026 Season

Jared Goff historic start
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

Jared Goff is three games into the 2026 season, and the Detroit Lions quarterback has already landed on a list featuring some of the biggest names to ever play the position.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Goff completed 25 of 32 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions Sunday as Detroit defeated the New York Jets 31-24 at Ford Field. His 11-yard touchdown pass to Jahmyr Gibbs with 2:30 remaining broke a 24-24 tie and ultimately provided the winning points.

Jared Goff MVP Detroit Lions training camp roster Jared Goff quarterback ranking Jared Goff Bills greatest Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff historic start

More importantly, Goff’s performance completed a historic three-game opening stretch.

According to the Lions, Goff is now one of only six quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for at least 800 yards and eight touchdowns, complete at least 70 percent of his passes and throw zero interceptions through the first three games of a season.

The others? Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

That’s decent company.

Goff Has Been Nearly Flawless

Goff’s Week 3 performance was efficient rather than spectacular. He completed 78.1 percent of his passes and finished with a 122.5 passer rating while avoiding a turnover.

But Sunday’s performance looks considerably more impressive when added to what Goff did during Detroit’s first two games. He threw two touchdowns in the season opener before carving up Buffalo for 327 yards and four touchdowns in Week 2.

That gives Goff 802 passing yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions through three games. Based on the game totals, he has completed 77 of 109 passes, a 70.6 percent completion rate.

Detroit has scored exactly 31 points in all three games and improved to 2-1 with Sunday’s victory.

Three weeks don’t make a season. But Goff couldn’t have done much more with his first three.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy