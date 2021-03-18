Jared Goff holds up his new jersey in Detroit Lions locker room

Sharing is caring!

The trade that changed both franchises was made official earlier today.

The Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions swapped quarterbacks Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford in a massive deal that included a bevy of draft capital heading to the Motor City.

Both quarterbacks have officially greeted their new fan bases in specially made videos, and now we have a look at the new digs Goff will be wearing in Detroit.

Goff made his first appearance in the Lions locker room, holding up the first official Goff jersey. Check it out: