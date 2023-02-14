Jared Goff Included in 2023 NFL MVP Odds

The NFL's Most Valuable Player award is one of the most prestigious individual honors in professional football. With the 2022 NFL season in the rearview mirror, Las Vegas has started to release its 2023 NFL MVP odds, with several quarterbacks listed as early favorites. Down the list a bit is Detroit Lions signal-caller, Jared Goff. Goff played like one of the top quarterbacks in the league during the 2022 season, solidifying himself as the Lions' starting quarterback for the 2023 season and beyond.

2023 NFL MVP Odds:

The odds have been released for the 2023 NFL MVP, and Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen are tied as the favorite to win at +650. If you look down the list, Goff comes in at No. 15, which is behind QBs such as Justin Fields, Geno Smith, and Brock Purdy. Personally, I have no idea how Fields can possibly be ahead of Goff, as the Chicago Bears will almost certainly be a bad team again in 2023.

Odds via FanDuel:

Why It Matters for Jared Goff and the Lions:

Goff's inclusion in the early 2023 NFL MVP odds is a testament to how well he played during the 2022 season. Despite a difficult start to his tenure in Detroit, Goff quickly settled in and started to display the kind of quarterback play that made him a former No. 1 overall draft pick. Head coach Dan Campbell has noted that Goff is the right quarterback for what the Lions are trying to do on offense, and his strong 2022 campaign supports that assertion. Being listed among the early MVP favorites shows that Goff is being recognized for his individual achievements and could provide extra motivation for him to continue improving in the upcoming season.

Bottom Line:

Goff's inclusion in the early 2023 NFL MVP odds is a positive sign for the Detroit Lions and their fans. Goff's strong play during the 2022 season and his continued growth as a quarterback have caught the attention of the league and put him in the conversation for the NFL's most prestigious individual award. While the MVP award is certainly not guaranteed for any player, Goff's inclusion in the conversation shows that he is a respected quarterback in the league and could be a key component of the Lions' success in the upcoming season. As the Lions continue to build their roster and improve their team, Goff will be an important piece of the puzzle and could help lead the team to new heights.