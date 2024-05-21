Jared Goff Is Not A ‘Postseason-Caliber’ Quarterback???

Jared Goff Snubbed In Pro Football Focus QB Rankings

Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently unveiled their preseason NFL quarterback rankings for the 2024 season, and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff finds himself ranked lower than he deserves. This placement groups him in the “The Melting Pot of Starters” tier, which might raise some eyebrows considering his recent achievements.

Goff’s Position Among NFL Quarterbacks

Despite leading the Detroit Lions to an NFC Championship Game appearance and showcasing one of the best seasons of his career in 2023, Jared Goff’s ranking may seem surprisingly low. Here are the quarterbacks listed by PFF without their detailed evaluations:

TIER 1: MAHOMES

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

TIER 2: THE ELITE

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

TIER 3: POSTSEASON-CALIBER QBS

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

10. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

TIER 4: THE MELTING POT OF STARTERS

11. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

12. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

13. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

14. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

15. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

16. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

17. Kyler Murray , Arizona Cardinals

, 18. Geno Smith , Seattle Seahawks

, 19. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Disrespecting Goff’s Achievements

It seems almost disrespectful and somewhat delusional of PFF not to recognize Jared Goff as a “Postseason-caliber” quarterback. Goff not only demonstrated high-level play throughout the regular season but also excelled in the playoffs, steering his team within a mere half of reaching the Super Bowl. His leadership and performance under pressure, especially in critical moments that define postseason caliber, underscore that his ranking might not fully reflect his capabilities and recent contributions to the Lions’ success.

PFF’s Evaluation Criteria

According to PFF, their ranking criteria for Goff included an impressive 85.2 passing grade in 2023, marking the highest of his career, and a low 2.4% turnover-worthy play percentage. However, they cited his performance under pressure and outside of structure as areas that “leave a lot to be desired,” compared to other top NFL quarterbacks. Despite these criticisms, Goff’s ability to command the offense and make pivotal plays has been evident.

Concluding Thoughts on Goff’s Ranking

The ranking raises questions about what metrics and moments weigh most in evaluating quarterback performance. For Lions fans and many football analysts, Goff’s recent seasons affirm his status as not just a starter, but a quarterback capable of navigating the rigors of the NFL playoffs and delivering performances that contend for championships. Whether PFF adjusts their evaluations in the future may depend on Goff’s continued performance, but for now, many would argue that his rank underestimates his impact on the field.