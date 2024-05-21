fb
Search

Latest News:

2024 Detroit Lions Preseason Schedule Released

0
The Detroit Lions Preseason Schedule Is Now Official.

Los Angeles Chargers Player Says Jim Harbaugh Is Like Will Ferrell

0
Do you agree that Jim Harbaugh Is Like Will Ferrell?

Chances that Patrick Kane Re-Signs With Detroit Red Wings

0
There is a chance that Patrick Kane returns to the Red Wings, but don't bet on it.
W.G. Brady

Jared Goff Is Not A ‘Postseason-Caliber’ Quarterback???

Lions Notes

Jared Goff Snubbed In Pro Football Focus QB Rankings

Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently unveiled their preseason NFL quarterback rankings for the 2024 season, and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff finds himself ranked lower than he deserves. This placement groups him in the “The Melting Pot of Starters” tier, which might raise some eyebrows considering his recent achievements.

Jared Goff Absurd Prediction For Jared Goff

Goff’s Position Among NFL Quarterbacks

Despite leading the Detroit Lions to an NFC Championship Game appearance and showcasing one of the best seasons of his career in 2023, Jared Goff’s ranking may seem surprisingly low. Here are the quarterbacks listed by PFF without their detailed evaluations:

TIER 1: MAHOMES

  • 1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

TIER 2: THE ELITE

  • 2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
  • 3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
  • 4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

TIER 3: POSTSEASON-CALIBER QBS

  • 5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
  • 6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
  • 7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
  • 8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
  • 9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
  • 10. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

TIER 4: THE MELTING POT OF STARTERS

  • 11. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
  • 12. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
  • 13. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
  • 14. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
  • 15. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
  • 16. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
  • 17. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
  • 18. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
  • 19. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions Motto Wide Receivers Detroit Lions Could Target Detroit Lions Most Overpaid Player Detroit Lions 3 Biggest Needs Detroit Lions Bolster Front Office

Disrespecting Goff’s Achievements

It seems almost disrespectful and somewhat delusional of PFF not to recognize Jared Goff as a “Postseason-caliber” quarterback. Goff not only demonstrated high-level play throughout the regular season but also excelled in the playoffs, steering his team within a mere half of reaching the Super Bowl. His leadership and performance under pressure, especially in critical moments that define postseason caliber, underscore that his ranking might not fully reflect his capabilities and recent contributions to the Lions’ success.

PFF’s Evaluation Criteria

According to PFF, their ranking criteria for Goff included an impressive 85.2 passing grade in 2023, marking the highest of his career, and a low 2.4% turnover-worthy play percentage. However, they cited his performance under pressure and outside of structure as areas that “leave a lot to be desired,” compared to other top NFL quarterbacks. Despite these criticisms, Goff’s ability to command the offense and make pivotal plays has been evident.

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Chargers Jared Goff just proved Sean McVay admits Jared Goff Detroit Lions 53-man roster

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Surprising Ranking: Despite leading the Detroit Lions to the NFC Championship Game and delivering an outstanding 2023 season, Jared Goff is ranked as the No. 16 quarterback by Pro Football Focus, placing him in the “The Melting Pot of Starters” tier.
  2. Underestimation of Postseason Capabilities: The ranking is seen as disrespectful by many, especially considering Goff’s proven track record in postseason scenarios, where he has demonstrated leadership and critical gameplay that should categorize him as a “Postseason-caliber” quarterback.
  3. Critical Reception: Pro Football Focus critiques Goff’s performance under pressure and outside structured play, despite his career-high passing grade and low turnover rate in 2023, sparking debates about the metrics used for quarterback evaluations.

Concluding Thoughts on Goff’s Ranking

The ranking raises questions about what metrics and moments weigh most in evaluating quarterback performance. For Lions fans and many football analysts, Goff’s recent seasons affirm his status as not just a starter, but a quarterback capable of navigating the rigors of the NFL playoffs and delivering performances that contend for championships. Whether PFF adjusts their evaluations in the future may depend on Goff’s continued performance, but for now, many would argue that his rank underestimates his impact on the field.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Pistons Notes

Detroit Pistons Trade Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey In Proposed ‘Swing for the Fences’ Move

0
This Detroit Pistons Trade Would Shake Things Up!
Lions Notes

2024 NFL Schedule Leaks: Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Matchup Rumor

0
The NFL Schedule Leaks are starting to emerge.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Bolster Front Office By Hiring 2 Experienced NFL Scouts

0
Detroit Lions Bolster Front Office By Hiring 2 NFL Scouts.
U of M

Michigan football in contact with former Ohio State Top-100 commitment

0
This would be a big-time get for Michigan Football.
Lions Notes

Lions Lead in PFF’s prestigious ‘Top 25 Under 25’ rankings this season.

0
Find out which Lions stars made it to the PFF top 25 under 25 list as the team showcases its burgeoning talent.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

2024 Detroit Lions Preseason Schedule Released

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Lions Preseason Schedule Is Now Official.
Read more

Los Angeles Chargers Player Says Jim Harbaugh Is Like Will Ferrell

W.G. Brady -
Do you agree that Jim Harbaugh Is Like Will Ferrell?
Read more

Chances that Patrick Kane Re-Signs With Detroit Red Wings

W.G. Brady -
There is a chance that Patrick Kane returns to the Red Wings, but don't bet on it.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.