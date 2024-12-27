fb
Friday, December 27, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff Is Thrilled to Have Teddy Bridgewater Back in Detroit

W.G. Brady
On Thursday, it was announced that the Detroit Lions have re-signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, adding depth and experience to their quarterback room. Following the news, starting quarterback Jared Goff shared his thoughts on the team's decision to bring Bridgewater back, highlighting his value to the Lions both on and off the field.

Goff's Appreciation for Bridgewater

Jared Goff expressed his enthusiasm about having Bridgewater back in the fold, affectionately calling him “state champ Teddy Bridgewater” and emphasizing the importance of his presence in the quarterback room. “Yeah, it’s fun, it’s cool. I’m glad I have him back here, state champ Teddy Bridgewater is what we call him now, but yeah, he’s a valuable asset to our team and I love having him in the quarterback room and he’s great to have around,” Goff said.

A Collaborative Quarterback Room

Goff also took the opportunity to discuss the collaborative effort among the quarterbacks on the Lions' roster to prepare for games. He pointed out how each quarterback contributes to the overall preparation process, from breaking down opposing defenses to keeping each other sharp with weekly quizzes. “They all do a ton, whether it’s breaking down the stuff early percentage wise, like getting the percentages and (Lions QB) Jake (Fromm) does a lot of that weekly of, what’s the percentages of what they play on certain downs,” Goff explained.

Bridgewater's Experience Adds Value

Goff emphasized that having a veteran like Bridgewater in the quarterback room is invaluable, especially for a team with playoff aspirations. “Teddy is a guy that I mentioned last year, a guy who’s played, a guy who’s played in big games, he’s had that experience, and I can kind of lean on him for some of those things as well. He’s a veteran and he’s got great insight,” Goff added.

The decision to re-sign Bridgewater brings an experienced and trusted presence to the Lions' quarterback room, which could prove essential as the team pushes for a Super Bowl. With Goff leading the way, Bridgewater’s expertise will continue to serve as a valuable resource for the Lions’ quarterbacks.

W.G. Brady
