On Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions took on the Philadelphia Eagles and though the Lions got down big (31-14), they stormed back before eventually coming up just short as the Eagles held on to a 38-35 win.

Following the game, many fans and even local (and national) media members praised the Lions for not quitting and for only losing by a field goal to a solid Eagles team.

But Jared Goff is sick of ‘being close’ and he knows it is time to start winning some football games.

Jared Goff is tired of Detroit Lions ‘being close’

On Tuesday, Goff joined the crew on 97.1 The Ticket and he began by saying he was not surprised at all that the Lions’ offense marched right down the field and scored a touchdown on their opening drive.

“It was what we expected to do,” Jared Goff said Tuesday on 97.1 The Ticket. “We knew what they were doing defensively and had a good bead on them.”

Though the Lions got off to a hot start, Goff says he and his teammates are frustrated that they were not able to outscore the Eagles.

“Ultimately just frustrated we weren’t able to score enough to win,” said Goff. “It was close, but we’re tired of it being close. We need to go finish some games.”

“There’s a lot of people that are going to constantly try to tear us apart and tell (us) what we should or shouldn’t be doing and how we can be doing things better, and that’s not the point of this whole thing. It’s to stick together and move on to the next week and block out the outside noise and make sure we have each other’s back,” he said.