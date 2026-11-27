The Detroit Lions suffered a heartbreaking 39-35 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day, squandering an 11-point fourth-quarter lead and surrendering sole possession of first place in the NFC North. However, quarterback Jared Goff isn’t interested in dwelling on the disappointing loss any longer than necessary.

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During his postgame press conference, Goff was asked whether the loss could serve as motivation for the Lions moving forward. His response included a rather interesting message for Detroit’s next opponent, the Atlanta Falcons.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during the second half of the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jared Goff Wants to Take Out Frustration on Atlanta Falcons

Following a game in which the Lions had multiple opportunities to put the Bears away, Goff acknowledged that Detroit could use the loss as motivation heading into the final stretch of the regular season. After being reminded that Atlanta was next on the schedule, Goff revealed how he would like the Lions to respond.

“Oh yeah, sure. It will be,” Goff said. “We’ve got a lot of football ahead of us, and we’ll play these guys again, and another few division games down the line.

“Who’s next? I really don’t know. Is it Atlanta?

“Atlanta’s next, and I guess take out some of that anger and frustration on them.”

Considering the way Thursday’s game ended, there should be no shortage of anger and frustration inside the Lions’ locker room. Unfortunately for the Falcons, they happen to be the next team standing in Detroit’s way.

Detroit Lions Have Opportunity to Bounce Back Against Atlanta

According to the Lions’ official 2026 schedule, Detroit will travel to Atlanta on Sunday, Dec. 6, to take on the Falcons. Atlanta currently sits at 3-7, while Detroit will enter the matchup with an 8-3 record.

The Lions will have extra time to regroup, address their mistakes and prepare for Atlanta following a stretch of three games in 11 days. As NFL.com noted following Thursday’s loss, Detroit will then return home to face the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 13.

While much of the postgame discussion has centered around Christian Mahogany’s snap-count accusations against Chicago, Goff recognizes that the Lions cannot allow Thursday’s disappointment to carry over into their remaining games.

There is still plenty of football to be played, including another opportunity to face Ben Johnson and the Bears. In the meantime, the Falcons might be catching the Lions at a particularly unfortunate time.