Jared Goff: ‘It feels good’ to make doubters eat what they said

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
  • Jared Goff and the Lions are rolling
  • Goff says "it feels good" to make the haters eat what they said

Don’t look now, but Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are ROLLING. On Sunday, the 5-7 Lions hosted the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, and the Lions walked away with a 34-23 win at Ford Field. Despite the records heading into the game, the Lions were favored to win the game, which shows they are starting to earn quite a bit of respect. That was not the case at all earlier in the season as the Lions continued to lose on their way to a 1-6 start. Goff remembers that and says “it feels good” to make the haters eat what they said.

Jared Goff Detroit Lions Jameson Williams

What did Jared Goff say after the Detroit Lions’ win over the Vikings?

Following the game, Jared Goff spoke to reporters and he was asked about all of the doubters that came out of the woodwork earlier in the season.

“It feels good. It makes me feel like we’re making a lot of people eat what they said, mostly,” said Goff, who threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns. “We know who we are and we know what we can do.”

Up next for Goff and the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets.

Nation, do you think the Lions can win out and get into the NFL Playoffs?

Jared Goff

