The Detroit Lions are coming off a thrilling victory over the Green Bay Packers, but Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs are making headlines for something that has absolutely nothing to do with football. With Halloween right around the corner, Detroit’s star quarterback and running back showed off some hilarious costumes that fans are going to love.

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Goff went with Bobby Boucher from the classic Adam Sandler movie The Waterboy, complete with a utility vest, plaid shirt, and water bottles. Gibbs, meanwhile, went all out as Michael Jackson, rocking a sparkling blue jacket, gold accents, sunglasses, and a curly black wig.

JAHMYR GIBBS DRESSED UP AS MICHAEL JACKSON FOR HALLOWEEN 🕺 pic.twitter.com/XamOXPpGdN — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) October 27, 2026

Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs Win Halloween

The photo of the two Lions stars made its way around social media Tuesday, giving fans a hilarious look at their Halloween creativity. While Goff looked ready to deliver some high-quality H2O, Gibbs appeared ready to hit the stage and break out the moonwalk.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Detroit’s players have embraced the Halloween spirit. Last year, Goff dressed as a chef from Ratatouille, while Gibbs paid tribute to professional wrestler Jeff Hardy.

Lions Stars Have Plenty to Celebrate

The costumes come just days after Detroit’s dramatic 20-17 victory over Green Bay, which featured another impressive performance from both players. Goff threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns, while Gibbs rushed for 116 yards to help the Lions improve to 4-2.

Gibbs has been particularly impressive this season, recently making NFL history with his ability to move the chains. The star running back has been a nightmare for opposing defenses, but his Michael Jackson costume might be his most entertaining look yet.

And while Gibbs stole plenty of attention with his flashy outfit, Goff deserves some credit for his commitment to the Bobby Boucher character. The quarterback has already earned praise for his play on the field this season, including during Detroit’s victory over the Packers, but his latest Halloween costume might be one of his funniest performances away from football.

One thing is certain: Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs understood the assignment this Halloween. Whether you’re a fan of The Waterboy or the King of Pop, it’s pretty hard not to appreciate these two costumes.