Jared Goff Says Jameson Williams Has ‘Already Made the Next Step’

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff can spot growth a mile away, and he’s seeing plenty of it from wideout Jameson Williams this spring. Speaking after an OTA session, Goff raved about the fourth-year receiver’s evolution—both on the field and in the locker room.

Goff says Williams has “already made” his next developmental leap.

The quarterback credits Williams’ consistency, work ethic, and new leadership role.

A closer Goff-Williams relationship could supercharge Detroit’s passing game in 2025.

Goff’s Full Praise for Jameson Williams’ Next Step

“He’s already made (the next step), it’s been awesome to see. He’s done a helluva job – continue to do what he’s done, just get more consistent,’’ Goff said as quoted by Paula Pasche of Lions Lowdown. “He’s working hard, he’s being a leader now. It’s fun to see him grow into that and show guys how he wants to do things. He’s talked to me a ton, it’s fun.’’

Translation: Williams isn’t just flashing speed; he’s setting the tone for younger receivers and spending extra time in Goff’s ear.

Why This Matters for Detroit’s Air Attack

Chemistry Check – More sideline dialogue means better timing on back-shoulder fades and deep posts. Leadership Void Filled – Williams stepping up eases pressure on Amon-Ra St. Brown to be the main voice in the WR room. Consistency Goal – Goff’s only request is steadiness. If Williams pairs his big-play talent with reliable route execution, defenses will have to pick their poison.

What to Watch Heading Into Camp

Extra Reps: Expect Goff and Williams to headline post-practice throwing sessions.

Slot vs. Boundary: Coaches will test Williams in multiple alignments to maximize mismatches.

Coaches will test Williams in multiple alignments to maximize mismatches. Voice in the Huddle: Teammates say the usually reserved speedster is calling out coverage keys—proof of newfound confidence.

If this trajectory holds, Detroit’s offense could feature not one but two bona-fide WR1 threats when the season kicks off.