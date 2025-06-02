Jared Goff Says Jameson Williams Has ‘Already Made the Next Step’

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff can spot growth a mile away, and he’s seeing plenty of it from wideout Jameson Williams this spring. Speaking after an OTA session, Goff raved about the fourth-year receiver’s evolution—both on the field and in the locker room.
TL;DR
- Goff says Williams has “already made” his next developmental leap.
- The quarterback credits Williams’ consistency, work ethic, and new leadership role.
- A closer Goff-Williams relationship could supercharge Detroit’s passing game in 2025.
Goff’s Full Praise for Jameson Williams’ Next Step
“He’s already made (the next step), it’s been awesome to see. He’s done a helluva job – continue to do what he’s done, just get more consistent,’’ Goff said as quoted by Paula Pasche of Lions Lowdown. “He’s working hard, he’s being a leader now. It’s fun to see him grow into that and show guys how he wants to do things. He’s talked to me a ton, it’s fun.’’
Translation: Williams isn’t just flashing speed; he’s setting the tone for younger receivers and spending extra time in Goff’s ear.
Why This Matters for Detroit’s Air Attack
- Chemistry Check – More sideline dialogue means better timing on back-shoulder fades and deep posts.
- Leadership Void Filled – Williams stepping up eases pressure on Amon-Ra St. Brown to be the main voice in the WR room.
- Consistency Goal – Goff’s only request is steadiness. If Williams pairs his big-play talent with reliable route execution, defenses will have to pick their poison.
What to Watch Heading Into Camp
- Extra Reps: Expect Goff and Williams to headline post-practice throwing sessions.
- Slot vs. Boundary: Coaches will test Williams in multiple alignments to maximize mismatches.
- Voice in the Huddle: Teammates say the usually reserved speedster is calling out coverage keys—proof of newfound confidence.
If this trajectory holds, Detroit’s offense could feature not one but two bona-fide WR1 threats when the season kicks off.