Following the Detroit Lions’ heartbreaking 39-35 Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears, much of the conversation centered around allegations that Chicago’s defensive players were attempting to simulate Detroit’s offensive snap count. Lions quarterback Jared Goff addressed the situation during his postgame press conference, specifically discussing the actions of Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

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Although Goff acknowledged that one particular instance stood out to him, the veteran quarterback stopped short of accusing Simmons of intentionally breaking the rules. He also made it abundantly clear that the controversy should not overshadow Detroit’s inability to close out the game.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during the second half of the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jared Goff Addresses Jeffery Simmons’ Actions

Goff’s comments came on the same day that Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany accused the Bears of simulating Detroit’s snap count and suggested that the NFL could investigate audio recordings from the game. Goff took a more measured approach, acknowledging how difficult it can be for officials to determine a defensive player’s intentions.

“I only think he did it really once that was really egregious to me, where they yell,” Goff said. “It’s a really hard thing to officiate because at what point is he simulating the snap count? At what point is he just talking to his guys?

“I understand it happens all across the league. It isn’t the first time it’s happened.

“But I’m just trying to make sure that they know that I’m not allowed to simulate snap count with my hands. He shouldn’t be allowed to do it with his voice.

“That wasn’t the difference in the game, but that was early, and I don’t believe it happened more than once or twice.”

As reported by the Detroit Free Press via Yahoo Sports, Simmons denied mimicking Detroit’s snap count following the game. Goff’s comments suggest that while he was frustrated by what occurred, he recognizes there is a fine line between defensive communication and intentionally disrupting offensive signals.

Jared Goff Does Not Want Controversy Overblown

Later in his press conference, Goff returned to the subject and reiterated that the alleged snap-count simulation was not responsible for Detroit’s Thanksgiving Day loss. Instead, he placed the responsibility on himself and his teammates to handle those situations better.

“I don’t think that should be overblown. I think it happened a couple times, and the officials talked to them,” Goff said. “If they were trying to simulate the snap count or if they weren’t, I don’t know. They could probably say they aren’t, and it’s impossible to officiate, and they’ll never throw a flag on it.

“This isn’t the first game it’s happened. We got to be able to handle that a little bit better than we did.”

Goff’s response is consistent with what Dan Campbell recently revealed about his quarterback’s resilience and competitive mentality. Rather than pointing fingers following a frustrating loss, Goff acknowledged that Detroit needs to be better prepared to handle those situations.

Detroit Lions Had Opportunities to Put Bears Away

While the snap-count controversy will understandably generate plenty of discussion, the Lions had more than enough opportunities to win Thursday’s game. According to the official Lions game recap, Detroit held a 35-24 fourth-quarter lead before allowing Chicago to score 15 unanswered points.

Instead of extending their winning streak to seven games and reversing a historical trend dating back to 1934, the Lions fell to 8-3 and surrendered first place in the NFC North to the Bears.

Whether the NFL eventually examines the allegations raised by Mahogany remains to be seen. As for Goff, his message was clear: Regardless of what Simmons was doing at the line of scrimmage, the Lions had opportunities to win the game and failed to capitalize on them.