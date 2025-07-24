Jared Goff Downplays Concerns About John Morton as Lions New OC

The Detroit Lions may have a new voice calling plays in 2025, but quarterback Jared Goff doesn’t sound the least bit rattled.

After three highly productive years with Ben Johnson, including a 2024 season that landed Goff in the MVP conversation, questions swirled this offseason about how the Lions offense would evolve under new offensive coordinator John Morton.

If you ask Goff, though? The transition has been “a lot lesser” than critics are making it out to be.

Why It Matters

Goff has been the engine of Detroit’s offensive resurgence. In 2024, he posted the best numbers of his career, leading the Lions to a 15-2 record while ranking near the top of the league in nearly every major passing category. With Johnson now the head coach of the Bears, the natural concern was whether the Lions’ high-octane offense might take a step back.

But Goff isn’t hitting the panic button, and he wants fans and media to know they shouldn’t either.

Jared Goff: “He Just Sounds Different in My Ear”

Goff admitted Thursday that John Morton brings a different voice, but emphasized that the structure of the offense isn’t being torn down—it’s just being slightly renovated.

“He just sounds different in my ear, I guess,” Goff said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “We’re running a lot of the same stuff. Some of the stuff’s different, some of the stuff’s new. But I don’t think it’s any bit abnormal from every other team adding new stuff. That’s kind of what we’re doing, and it’s been a good process.”

While Morton may be new to the coordinator role, he’s not new to the Lions. He was already on staff last year as the pass game coordinator, which means he has a firm grasp of the system, and a working relationship with Goff.

Continuity Over Chaos

Rather than a complete offensive overhaul, Goff explained that the system under Morton has a lot of familiar components:

“In every offense, there’s formation shifts, motions, routes, run plays, protections… I can keep going, cadences, ways you get in and out of the huddle,” Goff said. “A lot of the stuff we’re doing, in those eight things I just named, it is the same, and some of it’s different. So, it’s hard to answer that question, you know, ‘What’s different?’”

Translation: This isn’t a reboot. It’s a remix.

Goff made it clear the core identity of the offense remains intact, and that the adjustment period isn’t nearly as daunting as some might think.

“I think the transition from what we were doing last year to him is a lot lesser than you guys are making it seem.”

The Big Picture

The Lions enter 2025 with sky-high expectations, fueled by a record-setting offense and a belief that a Super Bowl run is within reach. The switch from Johnson to Morton could’ve been a major hurdle, but based on Goff’s demeanor and early camp reports, it’s clear the quarterback room isn’t losing any sleep over it.

With weapons like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, and Jameson Williams returning, Morton inherits an elite supporting cast. If the scheme tweaks remain minimal and the communication stays sharp, Detroit could pick up right where it left off.

The Bottom Line

There’s been a lot of noise about how the Lions offense might look without Ben Johnson—but Jared Goff isn’t buying into the panic. With John Morton keeping much of the system intact and adding his own wrinkles, Detroit seems poised to maintain its offensive edge. Goff’s confidence? Unshaken.