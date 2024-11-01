Jared Goff Knows Detroit Lions Offense Is Unstoppable

In an insightful conversation on the Let’s Go! podcast with Bill Belichick, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff shared his thoughts on what’s making Detroit’s offense a formidable force in the NFL this season. Goff credited the Lions’ offensive continuity as a major driver for their high-scoring performance.

“In the third year having Ben Johnson back, we’ve got the same offensive line, added (Kevin) Zeitler from the Ravens, and really the same skill players, and it all just keeps adding and accumulating,” Goff said as quoted by 97.1 The Ticket. “Those guys protect me, those guys run great routes, I’m delivering it on time and accurately. But for the most part, obviously those numbers are cool, I’m just trying to play disciplined football, and I think I have, and trying to continue to do that.”

Belichick, a defensive mastermind, went as far as to call the Lions’ offense “impossible to stop.” Goff brushed off the compliment modestly, saying, “Bill was being nice,” but admitted there’s truth in Belichick’s words. “It’s hard with the amount of weapons we have,” Goff acknowledged.

Pick Your Poison

With the Lions leading the NFL with an impressive 33.4 points per game, Goff explained why defenses are struggling to contain Detroit’s explosive offense. “There are some instances where (defenses) have to pick their poison on who they want to stop, and they’re going to leave somebody else open,” Goff said. “And we’ve known that to be the case the whole season now, with just the multitude of guys we have available to throw it to, to run it with and obviously with the O-line and the way they’re playing, it makes it all go.”

The Lions’ offensive depth has been a game-changer. From skill players to linemen, everyone on the squad contributes to a seamless attack that leaves defenses scrambling. With the protection provided by his O-line and the skills of the receivers and backs, Goff is delivering one of the most potent performances of his career.

Jared Goff on Staying the Course

For Jared Goff, maintaining this high level of performance will require continued discipline and work. “You just keep working and trying to maintain what we’re doing,” Goff said. “Of course, you hope it’s smooth sailing until whenever it’s over, but we’ll hit some adversity and have to overcome it. That’s the challenge, is trying to come back to work tomorrow and practice well, put on another good week and get ready for Green Bay.”

As the Lions prepare for their NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers, fans are seeing just how dominant this offense can be.