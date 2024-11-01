fb
Friday, November 1, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsJared Goff Knows Detroit Lions Offense Is Unstoppable
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff Knows Detroit Lions Offense Is Unstoppable

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
13

In an insightful conversation on the Let’s Go! podcast with Bill Belichick, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff shared his thoughts on what’s making Detroit’s offense a formidable force in the NFL this season. Goff credited the Lions’ offensive continuity as a major driver for their high-scoring performance.

Jared Goff Frank Ragnow

“In the third year having Ben Johnson back, we’ve got the same offensive line, added (Kevin) Zeitler from the Ravens, and really the same skill players, and it all just keeps adding and accumulating,” Goff said as quoted by 97.1 The Ticket. “Those guys protect me, those guys run great routes, I’m delivering it on time and accurately. But for the most part, obviously those numbers are cool, I’m just trying to play disciplined football, and I think I have, and trying to continue to do that.”

Belichick, a defensive mastermind, went as far as to call the Lions’ offense “impossible to stop.” Goff brushed off the compliment modestly, saying, “Bill was being nice,” but admitted there’s truth in Belichick’s words. “It’s hard with the amount of weapons we have,” Goff acknowledged.

Pick Your Poison

With the Lions leading the NFL with an impressive 33.4 points per game, Goff explained why defenses are struggling to contain Detroit’s explosive offense. “There are some instances where (defenses) have to pick their poison on who they want to stop, and they’re going to leave somebody else open,” Goff said. “And we’ve known that to be the case the whole season now, with just the multitude of guys we have available to throw it to, to run it with and obviously with the O-line and the way they’re playing, it makes it all go.”

The Lions’ offensive depth has been a game-changer. From skill players to linemen, everyone on the squad contributes to a seamless attack that leaves defenses scrambling. With the protection provided by his O-line and the skills of the receivers and backs, Goff is delivering one of the most potent performances of his career.

Detroit Lions

Jared Goff on Staying the Course

For Jared Goff, maintaining this high level of performance will require continued discipline and work. “You just keep working and trying to maintain what we’re doing,” Goff said. “Of course, you hope it’s smooth sailing until whenever it’s over, but we’ll hit some adversity and have to overcome it. That’s the challenge, is trying to come back to work tomorrow and practice well, put on another good week and get ready for Green Bay.”

As the Lions prepare for their NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers, fans are seeing just how dominant this offense can be.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Halloween Injury Report Is Not Too Scary
Next article
Rumor: Adam Schefter Predicts Detroit Lions Trade Deadline Deal
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

A. K. 57 on Dan Campbell Has Strong Message for Fans on Jameson Williams’ Growth
Lions 1957 on Dan Campbell Has Strong Message for Fans on Jameson Williams’ Growth
Bobbybust on Dan Campbell Has Strong Message for Fans on Jameson Williams’ Growth
R on Dan Campbell Has Strong Message for Fans on Jameson Williams’ Growth
Ed on Detroit Lions Urged To Trade For Former No. 2 Overall Pick
Joe D on Big Ten Releases Statement On Alleged Kalel Mullings ‘Stomping’ Incident’
G Money67 on Report: Ben Johnson Wanted To Leave Lions To Coach The Dark Side
ayn rand on Detroit Lions Predicted To Make BLOCKBUSTER Trade For Maxx Crosby
Jeff Schaier on Raiders Owner Mark Davis Has Maxx Crosby Message For Detroit Lions
Jeff Schaier on Raiders Owner Mark Davis Has Maxx Crosby Message For Detroit Lions

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions