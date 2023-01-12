Jared Goff ‘laughs’ about Jameson Williams with the ball in his hands

- Advertisement -

When the Detroit Lions traded up to select WR Jameson Williams with the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, many fans were excited to see what kind of deep threat he could be for Jared Goff. But Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell had a plan, and that plan was to be extremely patient with Williams as he recovered from his torn ACL. When Williams finally did make his debut, he was not used too often, but when he did get his hands on the football, he certainly showed exactly what he is capable of.

What did Jared Goff say about Jameson Williams?

On Tuesday, Goff joined the Stoney & Jansen Show and he said he “kind of laughs” when he things about Williams with the ball in his hands.

“He’s a special talent,” Goff said Tuesday on 97.1 The Ticket. “I kind of laugh about it, the times we were able to get the ball in his hands, it’s pretty funny, he scored on two of them and had a nice reverse for about 45 yards. So how often can we get the ball in his hands will be a key for us. He’s a tremendous player and a guy that we all believe in. The sky’s the limit for him.”

Goff added that he excited to get to OTAs with Williams so they can continue to get on the same page.

“I’m excited to get in OTA’s with him, get some time on the field with him and really get to know each other more on the field,” said Goff. “And excited to continue to play with him. He’s a hell of a player.”

Nation, whate are your expectations for Williams in 2023?