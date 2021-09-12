Jared Goff leads miracle comeback but Detroit Lions come up just short vs. 49ers

The Detroit Lions trailed 41-17 in the fourth quarter to the San Francisco 49ers but they were not about to give up as quarterback Jared Goff led a miracle comeback before coming up just short in a 41-33 Week 1 loss.

It all started when Jamaal Williams capped off a 12 play, 86 yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run which was followed up with a 2-point conversion to T.J. Hockenson to cut the 49ers lead to 41-25.

The Lions then recovered an onside kick that went off the face mask of 49ers tight end Greg Kittle to keep the hope alive.

Goff then proceeded to lead the Lions down the field, before connecting with Quintez Cephus for a 2-yard touchdown. Cephus then caught another pass from Goff while and then toe tapped in bounds to complete the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 41-33.

Unfortunately, the Lions were unable to pull off another onside kick but on third down, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel fumbled and the Lions recovered.

Goff then led the Lions back down the field with under a minute remaining before turning the ball over on downs at the 49ers 24-yard line.

Folks, the Lions may have come up just short of pulling off what would have been one of the craziest comebacks in NFL history but they showed they do not have an ounce of quit in them.