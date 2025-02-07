Jared Goff Learns NFL Most Valuable Player Fate

Jared Goff had a historic season with the Detroit Lions in 2024, completing 72.4% of his passes for 4,629 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions. Under his leadership, the Lions' offense was the highest-scoring in the NFL and ranked second in total yards per game. Despite his impressive numbers and leading the Lions to one of their best seasons in recent history, Goff fell short in the race for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen emerged victorious, securing the MVP with 383 points. Allen’s performance was key in leading the Bills to their fifth consecutive AFC East title, earning him 27 first-place votes. Lamar Jackson, who guided the Baltimore Ravens to the AFC North title, finished as the runner-up with 362 points, including 23 first-place votes.

Despite his remarkable performance, Goff finished fifth in MVP voting, receiving 47 points. While he didn’t take home the trophy, his 2024 campaign was a defining moment for the Lions and for Goff personally. The Lions’ offense, with Goff at the helm, became one of the most dynamic in the league, a fact that surely contributed to his impressive showing in the MVP vote.

Other notable MVP candidates included Saquon Barkley (third with 120 points), Joe Burrow (fourth with 82), and Patrick Mahomes (sixth with 31). Despite missing out on MVP honors, Goff’s leadership and performance solidified his place as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks and set the stage for an exciting future for the Detroit Lions.