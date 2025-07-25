Jared Goff Likes What He Sees from Rookie Tate Ratledge

Rookie stepping in at center during Lions training camp with Frank Ragnow sidelined

The Detroit Lions are counting on their offensive line to stay dominant in 2025, but injuries are already testing the group’s depth. With veteran Frank Ragnow sidelined during training camp, rookie Tate Ratledge has stepped into the center spot, and he’s earning praise from the guy who matters most: Jared Goff.

“I think he’s done a great job up to this point of handling it and handling it maturely. “ Jared Goff via SiriusXM

It’s early, but Goff’s public support speaks volumes. The Lions aren’t just breaking in a new piece up front; they’re trying to stay in rhythm after back-to-back playoff runs. Ratledge, a third-round pick out of Georgia, was drafted to play guard. But like we’ve seen before with this staff, versatility is a must. And so far, Ratledge has responded.

Goff offering guidance as Ratledge adjusts to NFL speed

While Goff isn’t exactly calling plays in the huddle, he knows what a young center needs, especially when it comes to communication and pass protection.

“The way I can help him is try to take a little bit off his plate. Certainly in the pass game, I can do a lot for him there and try to get the protections right for him. Give him little tips and tricks here and there that I’ve learned and something that can help us communicate in a certain way. There’s a million things. I think he’s done a good job picking it up so far. It’s fun to work with a young guy and help him out.” -Jared Goff via SiriusXM

That kind of leadership has been a theme under Dan Campbell. Whether it was Penei Sewell coming in as a rookie starter or Amon-Ra St. Brown turning into a WR1 overnight, the Lions have leaned into their younger players and trusted vets like Goff to help bring them along.

"He's shown that it's not too big for him."@Lions QB Jared Goff on what he has seen from rookie Center Tate Ratledge.



📻 https://t.co/aZ4eBaxS5E #Lions | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/HsArBgEXcx — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 24, 2025

Big shoes to fill, but Detroit’s O-line culture is built for this

If Ratledge ends up being more than just a training camp fill-in, it wouldn’t be the first time a Lions rookie made a splash earlier than expected. His physical style fits the identity this team has built up front, and he comes from a Georgia program known for turning out NFL-ready linemen.

Still, replacing someone like Ragnow, even temporarily, is no small task. The Pro Bowl center has been the anchor of one of the best offensive lines in football. But this isn’t a panic situation. The Lions are trying to build long-term durability in the trenches, and Ratledge getting live reps at center in July could pay off in December.

With Goff coming off a 4,629-yard, 37-touchdown season, and expectations sky-high, keeping him upright will always be priority one. Ratledge may be new, but the stakes are very real.

