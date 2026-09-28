Jared Goff Gets Candid About Lions’ Much-Criticized Defense

The Detroit Lions’ defense heard plenty about itself over the past week. Jared Goff heard it, too.

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After surrendering 41 points to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, Detroit entered Sunday with a defense that had allowed 71 points through the first two games. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard spent the week addressing the problems, players defended the unit, and the criticism kept coming.

Then came Sunday.

The Lions certainly did not fix everything defensively in their 31-24 victory over the New York Jets, but when Detroit absolutely needed its defense to make a play, it did.

And Goff noticed.

Jared Goff Praises Lions Defense for Responding

Following the victory, Goff was asked about a defense that had been under heavy scrutiny and what it meant to see that group close out the game.

“Yeah, it was awesome. It was really cool,” Goff said. “They rallied and did their thing all week, getting themselves ready to go. You saw some of those leaders step up throughout the week and then come out and play the way they did.

“They had the ups and downs, as did we on offense, and then at the very end, when we really needed it, they came up with that big play.

“Chuck just keeps showing up, man. He’s doing a great job. He made my life hard through training camp, and it’s fun to see him show up.”

That “big play” was about as big as they come.

With Detroit protecting a 31-24 lead in the final minute, Chuck Clark blitzed up the middle and strip-sacked Jets quarterback Geno Smith. Jack Campbell recovered the fumble, allowing Goff and the offense to kneel out the victory. Clark was later awarded one of Dan Campbell’s three game balls for delivering the play that slammed the door.

Detroit’s Defense Still Has Work to Do

Nobody should confuse one game-ending turnover with a complete defensive turnaround.

The Lions led 24-10 early in the fourth quarter before New York stormed back to tie the game at 24. Smith finished with 321 passing yards and three touchdowns, and Detroit once again surrendered explosive plays through the air. The Jets had an opportunity to force overtime on their final possession before Clark changed the game.

Those issues are particularly relevant after Sheppard identified explosive plays as Detroit’s biggest defensive problem entering Sunday. Sheppard said the Lions had surrendered 23 explosive plays through two games, with roughly 75 percent of them being self-inflicted.

So, no, the Lions did not suddenly turn into the 1985 Bears.

But there is a difference between playing perfect defense and finding a way to make the play that wins the game.

Sunday, Detroit finally did the latter.

Goff Appreciates How Lions Responded to the Noise

That seemed to be the larger point behind Goff’s comments.

Detroit’s defense spent the week being dissected after an ugly performance in Buffalo. Dan Campbell publicly backed Sheppard, Aidan Hutchinson defended his coordinator, and Sheppard challenged his players to eliminate the mistakes that had been wrecking the defense.

Against the Jets, the problems did not disappear. But neither did the Lions.

Detroit bent badly enough to allow New York back into a game that appeared to be under control. Then, with the Jets threatening again, Sheppard sent pressure and Clark delivered. The late strip-sack ended New York’s comeback attempt and moved Detroit to 2-1.

For a defense searching for answers, it was at least a start.

And Goff, who spent training camp dealing with Clark from the other side of the ball, was more than happy to see him make somebody else’s life difficult for a change.