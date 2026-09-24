Jared Goff Has Blunt Message for Lions ‘Vultures’

Jared Goff is not running from the outside criticism building around the Detroit Lions after only two games. In fact, the Lions quarterback says he welcomes it.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Detroit enters Week 3 at 1-1 following a 41-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills, a game in which the Lions fell into an early hole before fighting back. That result has understandably created concern among fans, particularly with Detroit preparing to return home for its matchup against the New York Jets.

But when Goff was asked Wednesday about the doubt surrounding the team, he gave a direct answer.

“I love it,” Goff said, via Brad Galli.

Goff then explained why adversity can reveal what a locker room is truly made of.

“I’m excited to get back home and play in front of our fans for sure, but you love when the vultures start coming out. Guys’ character really emerges and I know our guys in this locker room and you get to see those guys stand tall.”

“We’re in a great place. Excited to get back in front of our fans.” Related coverage NFL.com Calls Lions Secondary a Major Liability Read more →

Jared Goff sees the outside noise as a character test

Goff’s comments do not suggest the Lions are satisfied with their performance against Buffalo. Detroit’s slow start, defensive breakdowns and self-inflicted mistakes created legitimate issues that must be addressed immediately.

However, Goff clearly believes the reaction to one loss should not define a team with a long season still ahead. The quarterback is embracing the pressure rather than treating it as an unwanted distraction.

The Lions will need that mindset as they work through a challenging early-season injury picture. Detroit has already lost Avonte Maddox for the season, while Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph remain unavailable.

That reality does not make Detroit’s issues disappear, but it does add context to a team trying to find its footing while key players remain sidelined.

The Lions can answer at Ford Field

The best response to the “vultures,” as Goff put it, will not come from a press conference. It will come from a sharper performance against the Jets.

Detroit needs to start faster, eliminate the penalties that hurt it against Buffalo and show that its defense can make the necessary corrections. Goff and the offense also have an opportunity to build on the positive stretches they showed in the second half against the Bills.

The Lions know exactly what is being said outside their building. Goff’s message is that the team is not panicking — and that it plans to use the doubt as fuel when it returns to Ford Field.

Fans can follow Detroit’s upcoming slate on the official Lions schedule. Now, it is on the Lions to prove Goff’s confidence is warranted.