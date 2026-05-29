Jared Goff Delivers Blunt Assessment of Lions’ 2025 Season

The Detroit Lions may have finished with a respectable overall record in 2025, but quarterback Jared Goff isn’t interested in sugarcoating how last season ended.

Speaking to reporters following Friday’s OTA session in Allen Park, Goff acknowledged that while Detroit remained competitive throughout the year, the reality is that the Lions failed to achieve their ultimate goal. More importantly, they finished behind every team in the NFC North.

“Our record may have been middle of the pack, but in our division, we were a fourth-place team,” Goff said.

It’s a statement that perfectly captures the mindset currently being established throughout the Lions organization. Rather than focusing on individual accomplishments or finding positives from last season, the emphasis appears to be on accountability and using disappointment as fuel.

Jared Goff Says the Lions Are Motivated

Goff made it clear that Detroit’s players are carrying extra motivation into the 2026 season after missing the playoffs a year ago.

For a team that entered 2025 with Super Bowl aspirations, falling short of the postseason was a humbling experience. The Lions had grown accustomed to competing among the NFL’s elite, making last year’s finish even more difficult to accept.

Goff’s comments suggest that nobody inside the building is satisfied with simply being competitive.

The veteran quarterback understands that in the NFL, division standings ultimately matter more than overall perception. Regardless of where Detroit ranked statistically, finishing fourth in the NFC North was unacceptable by the standards established during Dan Campbell’s tenure.

Accountability Has Become the Theme of the Offseason

Goff’s remarks mirror many of the comments made by Campbell during Friday’s media session.

The Lions head coach repeatedly stressed that the organization is focused on getting back to the fundamentals that helped build Detroit into a contender. Campbell spoke about accountability, competition, and avoiding offseason hype, while Goff delivered a similar message from the players’ perspective.

There appears to be a shared understanding throughout the organization that last season cannot simply be dismissed as bad luck.

Instead, the Lions are using the disappointment as motivation.

That mindset could prove beneficial as Detroit enters what many believe will be one of the most competitive training camps of the Campbell era. Several starting jobs remain up for grabs, and the roster has undergone meaningful changes on both sides of the football.

Veteran quarterbacks often set the tone for an organization, especially during the offseason.

Goff could have focused on injuries, close losses, or other circumstances that contributed to Detroit’s disappointing finish. Instead, he chose a far simpler message: the Lions finished last in their division, and that’s not good enough.

That level of accountability is exactly what fans hoped to hear following a frustrating season.

The Lions enter 2026 with renewed expectations, but they also appear to have something they may not have had a year ago: a chip on their shoulder.

The Bottom Line

Jared Goff’s message following Friday’s OTA session was short but powerful. The Lions aren’t looking for excuses after missing the playoffs. They understand they underachieved, particularly within the NFC North, and they’re using that disappointment as motivation heading into 2026. If Goff’s comments are any indication, Detroit’s locker room remains hungry, focused, and eager to prove that last season was the exception rather than the rule.