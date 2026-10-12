Jared Goff believes the Detroit Lions have shown exactly how good their offense can be. After Sunday’s 45–21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, he made clear that the performance should carry expectations beyond one afternoon.

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Detroit’s quarterback, speaking in the locker room after the game, described an offense that reached another level once it found its rhythm. More importantly, he sees that level as something the Lions can demand from themselves again.

“We’ve been good, right? Today we were great, and still some things to be better at, certainly. But today we kind of said, ‘OK, that’s what we’re capable of.’ It’s good to know that that’s our standard now, and we can hold guys accountable to what we just did today.”

That is a meaningful step beyond celebrating a high-scoring win. Goff gave Detroit a performance to measure itself against when the offense returns from its bye.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Goff Felt Detroit Could Make Any Call Work

The Lions did not immediately look like an offense headed toward 45 points. They punted on their first three possessions before producing six touchdowns and a field goal on their next seven drives.

Asked whether it felt as though everything would work during that stretch, Goff agreed. His confidence extended to whatever offensive coordinator Drew Petzing chose to call.

“That’s exactly right. It felt like it. Drew could have called whatever he wanted. We were going to make it work. I think today was a good example of where we can go and what we’re capable of.” Related coverage Penei Sewell Has Epic Performance vs. Cardinals Read more →

Goff was describing the confidence that came with repeated execution. Detroit had moved past searching for something to get the offense started and reached a point where its quarterback trusted the players to deliver across different calls.

The challenge now is reproducing that execution. Goff’s standard concerns how well Detroit plays, even when the next game unfolds differently.

Aggression Helped the Lions Reclaim Their Identity

Goff connected the performance to Detroit’s willingness to put pressure on opponents in situations the Lions embrace. Fourth-down decisions were central to his explanation of how the team wants to control games.

“I think that’s kind of part of our identity and certainly has been in the success that we’ve had over the years. When we’re able to lean on teams and make them uncomfortable in situations that we’re comfortable with, in some of these fourth downs and some of the stuff they’re doing defensively on third down, it is the way we want to play. It is the way we want to be dominant and be in control.”

That aggression still requires sound decisions from the quarterback. Goff has previously explained why he stays patient when defenses take away deep opportunities, and Sunday showed the value of having multiple ways to finish possessions.

Detroit could challenge Arizona without forcing every throw. Its playmakers gave Goff answers when he worked through his options.

Goff Says the Defense Made the Breakout Possible

Goff also made sure the offense’s production did not overshadow the defense’s contribution. After a week that included Kelvin Sheppard warning defenders about potential personnel changes, Detroit’s stops gave the offense time to recover.

“I don’t think it had anything to do with them. I think we just wanted to kind of get back to who we are. Early on, certainly we were sputtering, and you’ve got to give kudos to our defense for holding us down those first three drives and keeping us in it, not allowing that game to get out of hand.”

That context matters to the standard Goff established. The Lions created their best stretch by responding to a poor start and giving each other more opportunities, rather than needing every possession to begin perfectly.

Goff acknowledged that there were still things to improve. But Detroit now has a concrete example of the execution he expects, and a quarterback prepared to hold his teammates to it.