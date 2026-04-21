Jared Goff Breaks Silence on Offensive Line Shakeup

The Detroit Lions are expected to address the offensive line early in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But if you ask quarterback Jared Goff, there is already confidence inside the building.

Speaking recently at a youth football camp, Goff made it clear he believes the group in front of him will be ready, regardless of what happens on draft night.

“They’ll be just fine,” Goff said via the Detroit Free Press. “I’m excited to see Penei Sewell step into even more of a role in that room being the longest-tenured guy now.”

Detroit Lions offensive line entering new era

Detroit’s offensive line has been one of the league’s strengths in recent seasons. That group, however, is undergoing a significant transition.

The Lions moved on from longtime left tackle Taylor Decker earlier this offseason. Veteran lineman Graham Glasgow was also released, continuing a shift that began when All-Pro center Frank Ragnow stepped away from the game a year ago.

For Goff, those changes are not easy to ignore.

“Those guys were so special of friends and teammates for me,” Goff said. “It hurts. As a guy that you love those guys, but it’s out of my control obviously, and the team has to make certain decisions, and they did.”

Even with the departures, Goff is not dwelling on what was lost. Instead, his focus has already shifted toward what comes next.

New additions bring competition and opportunity

The Lions have quietly reshaped the offensive line through free agency and trades.

Detroit added Cade Mays in free agency, signed offensive tackle Larry Borom, and acquired interior lineman Juice Scruggs via trade.

Goff welcomed the changes and the competition they bring.

“But with that said, I’m excited about the new guys coming in,” he said. “Cade as a free agent and Larry and Scruggs and these guys we’ve added. I’m excited. It’ll be great and good competition.”

That competition could ultimately shape how the line looks in Week 1.

Penei Sewell’s role could expand in 2026

One of the biggest storylines to watch is the potential shift of Sewell from right tackle to left tackle.

Head coach Dan Campbell has already expressed interest in making that move, which would place Sewell in a different leadership role both on and off the field.

The three-time first-team All-Pro has anchored the right side of Detroit’s line, but a move to the left could signal a new phase for the unit.

If that happens, Borom could slide into the right tackle spot, depending on how the depth chart shakes out.

Draft decision still looming

The Lions hold the No. 17 overall pick in the first round, and offensive tackle remains one of the most commonly projected positions.

Whether Detroit adds a lineman early could influence how the entire unit is structured heading into the season.

But from Goff’s perspective, there is no sense of urgency or concern.

There is belief.

And as the Lions prepare for the next phase of roster building, that confidence from their quarterback may be as important as any draft selection.