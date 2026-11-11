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Jared Goff Pops Up on Detroit Lions’ Initial Week 10 Injury Report

Jared Goff injury report
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The Detroit Lions have another injury situation to monitor ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots in Germany, and this one involves their starting quarterback. Jared Goff made a surprising appearance on Detroit’s initial Week 10 injury report Wednesday afternoon.

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According to the Lions’ official injury report, Goff was listed as a limited participant with a chest injury. The team did not provide additional details about the injury or indicate whether his availability for Sunday’s game is in jeopardy.

While Goff’s appearance on the injury report is certainly worth monitoring, a limited practice designation doesn’t necessarily mean he is in danger of missing time. Still, with Detroit preparing for a crucial matchup overseas, his status will be one of the biggest storylines heading into the weekend.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) makes a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) makes a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions’ Initial Week 10 Injury Report

The Lions listed nine players on Wednesday’s injury report, including several key starters on both sides of the football. Four players were limited participants, three did not participate, and two were listed as full participants.

Here is the complete injury report released by Detroit on Wednesday, Nov. 11:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Cade MaysCAnkleDNP
D.J. ReedCBHipDNP
Sione VakiRBAnkleDNP
Brian BranchDBHipLP
Jared GoffQBChestLP
Kerby JosephSKneeLP
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRRibLP
Jacob SaylorsRBNeck/HamstringFP
DJ WonnumEDGEConcussionFP

Injury report key:

  • DNP: Did Not Participate
  • LP: Limited Participation
  • FP: Full Participation
  • —: Not yet reported

The report also included some encouraging news, as DJ Wonnum was listed as a full participant after missing Sunday’s 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins with a concussion. Wonnum had been among the five Lions ruled out against Miami, so his return represents a positive development for Detroit’s defense.

Jared Goff and Other Lions Starters Worth Monitoring

Goff wasn’t the only important starter dealing with an injury Wednesday, as Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, and Amon-Ra St. Brown were also listed as limited participants. Meanwhile, center Cade Mays, cornerback D.J. Reed, and running back Sione Vaki did not participate.

Earlier Wednesday, Dan Campbell provided an update on several injured starters, indicating that Mays and Reed were doubtful at best for Sunday’s matchup. The initial injury report confirmed that neither player participated Wednesday.

What the Jared Goff Injury Report Means for Sunday

According to Goff’s official player statistics, Detroit’s veteran quarterback has continued leading the offense through the first half of the season. His health will be especially important as the Lions attempt to extend their four-game winning streak.

For now, there is no indication that Goff will miss Sunday’s game against New England. However, his chest injury will be something to monitor when Detroit releases its next practice report Thursday.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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