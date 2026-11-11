The Detroit Lions have another injury situation to monitor ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots in Germany, and this one involves their starting quarterback. Jared Goff made a surprising appearance on Detroit’s initial Week 10 injury report Wednesday afternoon.

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According to the Lions’ official injury report, Goff was listed as a limited participant with a chest injury. The team did not provide additional details about the injury or indicate whether his availability for Sunday’s game is in jeopardy.

While Goff’s appearance on the injury report is certainly worth monitoring, a limited practice designation doesn’t necessarily mean he is in danger of missing time. Still, with Detroit preparing for a crucial matchup overseas, his status will be one of the biggest storylines heading into the weekend.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) makes a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions’ Initial Week 10 Injury Report

The Lions listed nine players on Wednesday’s injury report, including several key starters on both sides of the football. Four players were limited participants, three did not participate, and two were listed as full participants.

Here is the complete injury report released by Detroit on Wednesday, Nov. 11:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Cade Mays C Ankle DNP — — — D.J. Reed CB Hip DNP — — — Sione Vaki RB Ankle DNP — — — Brian Branch DB Hip LP — — — Jared Goff QB Chest LP — — — Kerby Joseph S Knee LP — — — Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Rib LP — — — Jacob Saylors RB Neck/Hamstring FP — — — DJ Wonnum EDGE Concussion FP — — —

Injury report key:

DNP: Did Not Participate

Did Not Participate LP: Limited Participation

Limited Participation FP: Full Participation

Full Participation —: Not yet reported

The report also included some encouraging news, as DJ Wonnum was listed as a full participant after missing Sunday’s 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins with a concussion. Wonnum had been among the five Lions ruled out against Miami, so his return represents a positive development for Detroit’s defense.

Jared Goff and Other Lions Starters Worth Monitoring

Goff wasn’t the only important starter dealing with an injury Wednesday, as Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, and Amon-Ra St. Brown were also listed as limited participants. Meanwhile, center Cade Mays, cornerback D.J. Reed, and running back Sione Vaki did not participate.

Earlier Wednesday, Dan Campbell provided an update on several injured starters, indicating that Mays and Reed were doubtful at best for Sunday’s matchup. The initial injury report confirmed that neither player participated Wednesday.

What the Jared Goff Injury Report Means for Sunday

According to Goff’s official player statistics, Detroit’s veteran quarterback has continued leading the offense through the first half of the season. His health will be especially important as the Lions attempt to extend their four-game winning streak.

For now, there is no indication that Goff will miss Sunday’s game against New England. However, his chest injury will be something to monitor when Detroit releases its next practice report Thursday.