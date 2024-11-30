fb
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff Loved Penei Sewell’s Trick Play: “I Was Kind of Giggling the Whole Time”

W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving Day victory over the Chicago Bears featured a memorable moment when offensive tackle Penei Sewell got his turn to showcase his athleticism in a trick play. The handoff to Sewell was a creative play that had been in the works for a while, but it didn’t quite go as planned—yet it still provided plenty of excitement and laughs for the Lions' sideline.

Jared Goff

Jared Goff Weighs In On Penei Sewell's Trick Play

“Yeah, that was a fun one that we’ve been working on for a while,” Jared Goff said as quoted by SI. “It just hadn’t come up for whatever reason and he got it and didn’t quite have the look to throw it, so didn’t work out, but he made two or three guys miss on the tackle and I was kind of giggling the whole time watching it.”

Penei Sewell, known for his dominant play on the offensive line, found himself on the receiving end of an end-around play designed to catch the Bears' defense off guard. While Sewell didn’t have the opportunity to throw the ball as originally intended, he instead showed off his nimbleness by breaking multiple tackles and nearly turning the play into something spectacular. Despite the play not resulting in a big gain, it was clear that Sewell’s athleticism had left an impression on his teammates, especially Goff, who couldn’t help but laugh while watching the 335-pound tackle destroy defenders.

Jared Goff also gave credit to Sewell’s discipline, especially when it came to sticking to the plan despite the potential for a throw. “Yeah, well it wasn’t – yeah, you’d kind of like him to throw it away, that’s what we were joking with him about, but he was like, ‘No I’m only going to get this chance once, I’m going to break some tackles,’” Goff said with a smile. “So be it, I think he got back to the line of scrimmage – no harm, no foul.”

Sewell’s decision to make a play rather than throw the ball away was a testament to his competitive nature and willingness to make the most of any opportunity. Although the play didn’t result in a touchdown or big yardage, it added to the growing legend of Sewell as not just a dominant lineman, but a player with unexpected versatility and playmaking ability.

For the Lions, moments like these continue to show the creativity and fun within their offense under Ben Johnson. Whether it’s trick plays or Sewell making defenders miss, the team’s ability to innovate and keep opponents on their toes is one of the many reasons they’ve been so successful this season. With Sewell’s athleticism on full display, and Jared Goff’s infectious enthusiasm, the Lions are proving that sometimes, football is about having fun while getting the job done.

