Jared Goff Makes Detroit Lions History With Most-Recent Award

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has set a new franchise record, becoming the first Lions quarterback ever to be named NFC Offensive Player of the Month. Goff’s stellar October performance earned him the title, making him the first Lions player to win the award since wide receiver Calvin Johnson in October of 2013 (Johnson also won it in November of 2012).

Throughout October, Goff was nothing short of exceptional, completing 52 of 65 passes for an impressive 80% completion rate. He threw for 680 yards, eight touchdowns, and zero interceptions, all while leading the Lions to a perfect 3-0 record. With a 149.8 passer rating, Goff achieved the highest passer rating any NFL quarterback has ever posted in the month of October.

In October, @Lions QB @JaredGoff16 completed 52-of-65 passes (80.0%) for 680 yards, 8 TDs and 0 INTs while posting a 149.8 passer rating & leading the Lions to a 3-0 record.



This marks the highest passer rating any QB has ever posted in the month of October in @NFL history. pic.twitter.com/RprBXy98d3 — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) October 27, 2024

A Record-Breaking October

Goff’s October numbers are remarkable and represent one of the best stretches in his career and in Lions history. His 80% completion rate demonstrates his efficiency and accuracy, and the eight touchdowns with zero interceptions show his discipline and decision-making. Additionally, his 149.8 passer rating is not just a personal best but also an NFL record for the month of October, underscoring his historic achievement.

Leading Detroit to Success

With Goff at the helm, the Lions have been able to put together a winning streak that has helped keep them at the top of the NFC North. His consistency and leadership have been instrumental, bringing a renewed sense of hope and excitement to Detroit fans as the team positions itself as a true playoff contender.

Jared Goff’s NFC Offensive Player of the Month award is more than just personal recognition; it highlights the success and potential of the entire Lions team this season. As the Lions continue their campaign, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if Goff can maintain his record-setting momentum.