Jared Goff mentioned as MVP candidate as Detroit Lions offense dominates

Heading into the 2022 season, I told everybody who would listen that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was about to prove his haters wrong, and through the first four games of the season, I am confident he has begun to do just that.

Has Goff been perfect? Nope. He has thrown a couple of costly pick-sixes, which is unacceptable, but outside of that, he has led the Lions’ offense to an average of 35 points per game, which leads the entire NFL.

Who gave Jared Goff some MVP love?

Through his first four games, Goff is tied for the NFL lead with 11 touchdown passes, and to be completely honest, the Lions’ offense has looked pretty much unstoppable with him at the helm.

Because of his play, Goff is starting to get some national love as Jordan Schultz of The Score said in a recent article that it is time for him to be mentioned in the MVP conversation.

Jared Goff is playing lights out right now and it’s about time we start mentioning him in the MVP conversation. You heard me. After a subpar first half against Philadelphia in Week 1, Goff has thrown for more than 1,100 yards, with 11 touchdowns (tied for the league high) and three interceptions. That adds up to a sterling 99.9 passer rating, which ranks seventh in the NFL after four weeks. Last year’s Lions scored 134 points through their first eight games. This team’s already surpassed that number in half the time. Goff’s 22/5 TD-to-interception ratio since Week 12 of last season is fourth behind Aaron Rodgers (22/3), Patrick Mahomes (23/4), and Russell Wilson (19/4). Via Jordan Schultz – The Score

Jared Goff a top 16 QB?

NFL Scout shows love for Goff

But it is not just the national analysts who are impressed with how Jared Goff has played through his first four games of the season.

According to Schultz, one NFL scout believes Goff is doing things he has never done before.

“Goff’s making throws he’s never made before,” the NFL scout said. “He’s been able to throw some guys open with tight windows. The receivers have made plays, and he’s always had a good, strong arm.” Via Jordan Schultz – The Score

Folks, Jared Goff is still just 27 years old and if he continues to play at a high level, you should not be surprised at all if the Lions continue to roll with him past the 2022 season.

Nation, do you think Goff will continue to play well enough for the Lions to make him their quarterback of the future?