Jared Goff has spent much of his Detroit Lions career answering questions about whether he belongs among the NFL’s elite quarterbacks. Five games into the 2026 season, however, the numbers are beginning to ask a different question: Just how much longer can the league ignore Goff as a legitimate MVP candidate?

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The Lions enter their bye week with a 3-2 record following Sunday’s 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, and Goff has been playing some of the best football of his career. But beyond his impressive passing totals, a newly updated advanced statistic places Detroit’s quarterback ahead of every other qualifying passer in the NFL.

And the players chasing him make that achievement even more impressive.

Oct 4, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass in the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jared Goff Leads Every NFL Quarterback in Passing Grade

Through five games, Goff owns an 86.1 passing grade, ranking No. 1 among 34 qualifying NFL quarterbacks, according to Pro Football Focus’ latest positional grades.

That number is particularly impressive because Goff isn’t simply protecting the football while Detroit relies on its running game. He’s producing explosive plays, throwing touchdowns at an exceptional rate, and maintaining elite efficiency despite a considerable passing workload.

Here’s how the top five quarterbacks compare in passing grade, based on the October 13 rankings:

Quarterback Passing grade Jared Goff, Lions 86.1 Lamar Jackson, Ravens 85.5 Dak Prescott, Cowboys 85.3 Bryce Young, Panthers 85.2 Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs 84.1

Goff is ahead of some of the NFL’s most recognizable quarterbacks, including former MVPs Jackson and Mahomes. While passing grade isn’t the same as an overall quarterback ranking, it evaluates performance on passing plays rather than simply rewarding raw yardage or touchdown totals.

That distinction matters when evaluating Goff’s season because his success hasn’t been based solely on statistics accumulated in high-scoring games.

He’s been making quality decisions, delivering accurate throws, and avoiding the mistakes that can turn promising offensive possessions into disasters.

The Most Impressive Number Might Not Be 86.1

As impressive as Goff’s league-leading passing grade is, another advanced statistic might provide an even better explanation for his success.

Through his first 207 dropbacks, Goff has been credited with just one turnover-worthy play, giving him a turnover-worthy play rate of approximately 0.5%.

That’s an extraordinary level of ball security for a quarterback who has attempted 191 passes through five games.

And there’s another important number worth considering: Goff has also been credited with nine big-time throws, showing that his careful decision-making hasn’t prevented him from attacking defenses.

The combination is what makes his performance so impressive.

A quarterback can avoid interceptions by refusing to challenge coverage and consistently settling for short, safe throws. Goff, however, has generated significant downfield production while rarely putting the football in danger.

His average depth of target sits at 8.8 yards, offering further evidence that Detroit’s passing attack isn’t simply built around conservative throws near the line of scrimmage.

For a quarterback who has occasionally faced criticism for being too dependent on his supporting cast, these numbers make an interesting counterargument.

Jared Goff’s 2026 Numbers Strengthen the MVP Conversation

The traditional statistics are every bit as impressive as the advanced metrics.

According to the league’s official passing statistics, Goff has completed 128 of 191 attempts through Detroit’s first five games, giving him 1,485 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 111.3 passer rating.

Jared Goff, first five games of 2026 Total Passing yards 1,485 Passing TDs 12 Interceptions 0 Passer rating 111.3 Passing grade 86.1 Big-time throws 9

Goff ranks second in the NFL in passing yards and is tied for second in passing touchdowns, while his 86.1 passing grade leads the qualifying field. That’s an exceptional combination of volume, production, and efficiency from a quarterback directing one of football’s highest-scoring offenses.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Goff has entered historically impressive territory this season. We previously highlighted his place alongside Russell Wilson as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw at least 12 touchdown passes without an interception through their team’s first five games.

But the latest passing grades provide something different from that milestone. They suggest Goff isn’t merely putting together an unusual statistical streak; he’s performing at an elite level on a play-by-play basis.

Why Goff’s MVP Case Is More Complicated Than the Numbers Suggest

There is one obvious obstacle standing between Goff and serious MVP consideration: Detroit’s record.

The Lions are just 3-2 despite Goff’s outstanding individual performance, and history suggests quarterbacks generally need their teams to finish among the league’s best to become serious contenders for the award. That creates an interesting situation in Detroit, where the offense has been producing at a championship-caliber level while defensive inconsistency has contributed to the team’s two losses.

Goff’s performance against Buffalo provides a perfect example of the challenge.

He threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, but Detroit still lost 41-31. The quarterback delivered the kind of production normally associated with winning football, yet the Lions couldn’t overcome an early deficit and defensive struggles.

That’s also why Goff’s upcoming matchups could carry additional weight in the MVP conversation.

Detroit returns from its bye to host the Green Bay Packers on October 25 before taking on the Minnesota Vikings. If Goff maintains his current production while helping the Lions climb the NFC standings, his candidacy becomes considerably more difficult to dismiss.

Goff Is Continuing to Challenge the NFL’s Perception of Him

Perhaps the most interesting part of Goff’s start is how it compares with the way some national analysts still evaluate him.

Even after his impressive performance through five games, Goff continues to face skepticism in quarterback comparisons. As we recently examined following Dan Orlovsky’s quarterback rankings, the former Lions quarterback placed Brock Purdy ahead of Goff despite Detroit’s veteran producing more passing yards with fewer interceptions.

That doesn’t automatically make Orlovsky wrong, and five games aren’t enough to settle every quarterback debate. But Goff’s league-leading passing grade certainly provides additional evidence for those who believe Detroit’s quarterback deserves more recognition.

There is also an important distinction between Goff’s 86.3 overall grade, which ranks sixth among qualifying quarterbacks, and his 86.1 passing grade, which ranks first. That distinction explains how Goff can lead the league in passing performance without necessarily occupying the top spot in every comprehensive quarterback evaluation.

The bottom line is that Goff is playing excellent football, regardless of which quarterback ranking someone prefers.