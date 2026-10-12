Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has accomplished something only one other quarterback in NFL history has done, adding another impressive milestone to his outstanding start to the 2026 season.

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Following Detroit’s 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the Lions announced that Goff has joined an exclusive two-man club thanks to his remarkable touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jared Goff Joins Russell Wilson in NFL History

According to the Detroit Lions’ official public relations account, Goff and Russell Wilson are the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw at least 12 touchdown passes without an interception through the first five games of a season.

The exclusive list includes:

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (2026) Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (2019)

That’s it. In the history of the NFL, only two quarterbacks have accomplished that feat through five games.

Goff’s performance is particularly impressive considering Detroit’s aggressive offensive approach and the number of opportunities he has had to push the football downfield. Through five games, he has thrown 12 touchdown passes without an interception, avoiding the costly turnovers that can derail an offense.

Goff Continues to Lead Lions Offense

Detroit’s offense was firing on all cylinders against Arizona, putting up 45 points as the Lions improved to 3-2 on the season. Goff’s ability to protect the football while directing one of the NFL’s most talented offenses has been a major factor in Detroit’s success.

The historical accomplishment also highlights just how efficiently Goff has operated through the opening five weeks. With weapons such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta surrounding him, the Lions quarterback has plenty of options to keep the momentum going.

Detroit Lions Head Into the Bye Week at 3-2

Detroit now enters its bye week with an opportunity to regroup before returning to action. For Goff, the goal will be simple: keep throwing touchdowns, keep avoiding interceptions, and keep the Lions moving in the right direction.

Five games. At least 12 touchdown passes. Zero interceptions. Only Jared Goff and Russell Wilson have done it.