The Detroit Lions have another reason to celebrate following Sunday’s thrilling 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers, and this one involves quarterback Jared Goff. The veteran signal-caller has accomplished something no quarterback in NFL history had previously done through the first six games of a season.

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According to the Detroit Lions’ official public relations department, Goff is the first quarterback in league history to throw at least 14 touchdown passes without an interception through his team’s first six games. The remarkable statistical achievement adds another impressive accomplishment to what has been an outstanding start to the 2026 season for Detroit’s quarterback.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) runs out of the tunnel with teammates for warmup ahead of the game between Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jared Goff Makes NFL History Through Six Games

Following Sunday’s victory, the Lions’ official PR account highlighted Goff’s historic start to the season. Their announcement credited him as the only quarterback in NFL history to have at least 14 touchdown passes and no turnovers through six games, although the game statistics show he was charged with a lost fumble against Green Bay.

The verified historical distinction is his 14 touchdown passes without an interception, a remarkable accomplishment considering the number of legendary quarterbacks who have played in the NFL. The previous high for touchdown passes to open a season without an interception was 10, set by San Francisco’s Steve Young in 1987, according to StatMuse. Goff has been both aggressive and efficient through the air, helping Detroit build one of the league’s most dangerous passing attacks.

Entering Sunday’s matchup, Goff had thrown 12 touchdown passes without an interception through five games. He added two more touchdowns against Green Bay, both to Jameson Williams, bringing his season total to 14.

Goff Shines Against Green Bay Packers

Goff delivered another excellent performance against Detroit’s division rival, completing 22 of 32 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns. According to the Lions’ official game recap, he finished with a 119.7 passer rating while extending his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown pass to 29.

Williams was the biggest beneficiary of Goff’s performance, catching five passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns. As we previously reported, his spectacular 16-yard touchdown on Detroit’s opening possession even drew a Michael Jordan comparison from FOX commentator Tom Brady.

Goff also received plenty of help from Amon-Ra St. Brown, who hauled in nine passes for 153 yards. The productive receiving duo consistently gave Green Bay problems, helping Detroit finish with 415 yards of total offense.

Goff’s Ball Security Comes With One Important Distinction

Although Goff has not thrown an interception this season, he has not been completely turnover-free. He was credited with a lost fumble Sunday following a botched exchange with center Cade Mays, meaning the Lions PR post’s broader no-turnovers claim needs that qualification.

That doesn’t diminish the significance of his passing achievement, especially considering the difficult situations Detroit has faced throughout the season. As we previously reported, Mays was activated ahead of Sunday’s game after missing the first five contests with a wrist injury, and Sunday was his first start of the season.

Goff’s ability to protect the football through the air has been a major strength for Detroit, particularly with the offense continuing to adjust under coordinator Drew Petzing. His accuracy, decision-making, and connection with Detroit’s receivers have helped the Lions remain dangerous despite several challenging matchups.

Lions Quarterback Continues Outstanding Start to 2026

The historical achievement comes at an important time for Detroit, which improved to 4-2 following Jake Bates’ game-winning 22-yard field goal. The Lions now turn their attention to next Sunday’s matchup against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.

Before Sunday’s game, NBC Sports highlighted the possibility of Goff becoming the first quarterback ever with at least 15 touchdown passes and no interceptions through six contests. He fell one touchdown short of that particular threshold, but Detroit’s PR department highlighted a separate historical benchmark at 14 touchdown passes.

Goff may not receive the same national attention as some of the NFL’s other elite quarterbacks, but his performance through six games deserves serious recognition. Fourteen touchdown passes without an interception is an extraordinary start, and the Lions will need him to maintain that efficiency as the competition gets tougher.

Detroit has plenty to clean up after narrowly escaping Green Bay, but its quarterback’s passing production is not among the concerns. Goff has put together a historic opening six games, and the Lions are hoping the best is still ahead.