No, Jared Goff Was NOT Throwing Shade With Recent Comments

The Detroit Lions offseason has officially reached that point of the calendar where every quote gets dissected, analyzed, and stretched as far as possible.

Case in point: a recent article by Vito Chirco of Lions OnSI suggesting that Jared Goff may have been throwing shade at former offensive coordinator John Morton while discussing new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

With all due respect, that’s a massive reach.

If you actually read Goff’s comments in their entirety, there is no reasonable evidence that he was taking a shot at Morton. Instead, what you find is a veteran quarterback doing exactly what franchise quarterbacks do every offseason: praising a new coach and expressing excitement about the direction of the offense.

The Article Creates a Narrative That Isn’t There

The foundation of the argument is that Goff praised Petzing’s communication skills, leadership, and ability to balance offensive concepts.

“He has been awesome,” Goff said.

“He has been great to work with.”

“It’s been a fun synergy between him and I.”

“He has got a great feel for what it is like to run an offense and to run a room.”

Those are the comments that sparked the discussion.

The problem?

None of those comments mention John Morton.

Not once.

At no point did Goff compare Petzing to Morton. At no point did he criticize Morton’s approach. At no point did he imply that Morton lacked any of the qualities he praised in Petzing.

The conclusion that Goff was throwing shade requires connecting dots that simply are not there.

Anyone Who Knows Jared Goff Knows Better

Perhaps the biggest reason this theory falls apart is because it ignores who Jared Goff is.

Over the years, Goff has built a reputation as one of the most professional and measured players in the NFL.

When things went poorly with the Los Angeles Rams, he rarely took public shots at coaches.

When he was traded to Detroit, he avoided controversy.

When offensive coordinators have come and gone throughout his career, he has consistently handled those transitions with professionalism.

This is not a quarterback known for airing grievances through the media.

This is not a quarterback who takes subtle jabs at former coaches.

Quite frankly, if you’ve followed Goff’s career for any length of time, the idea that he would use an OTA press conference to publicly criticize a former coordinator feels completely out of character.

Praising Drew Petzing Doesn’t Equal Criticizing John Morton

This is where modern sports media occasionally gets itself into trouble.

A player says something positive about one person, and suddenly it becomes a story about somebody else.

Goff was asked about Drew Petzing.

He answered questions about Drew Petzing.

He praised Drew Petzing.

That’s the story.

There doesn’t have to be a hidden message buried underneath every compliment.

Sometimes a quarterback simply likes what he’s seeing from a new offensive coordinator.

That appears to be exactly what happened here.

Looking for a Headline Instead of Context

The reality is that offseason coverage often rewards the hottest possible interpretation of a quote.

A headline that says “Jared Goff Likes Working With Drew Petzing” doesn’t generate much debate.

A headline suggesting Goff is taking a shot at a former coordinator?

Now people start clicking.

Unfortunately, the actual quotes don’t support that conclusion.

If anything, Goff’s comments reflect optimism about the future rather than frustration about the past.

Why It Matters

The Lions are entering a pivotal 2026 season with Drew Petzing leading the offense and Goff once again serving as the face of the franchise.

The focus should be on what Petzing brings to the table, not on manufacturing controversy where none appears to exist.

Goff’s comments were about building a relationship with his new coordinator.

Nothing more.

Nothing less.

Bottom Line

No, Jared Goff was not throwing shade at John Morton.

The theory makes for an interesting offseason headline, but it doesn’t hold up when you actually examine the quotes.

Anyone who has followed Goff throughout his career knows he is one of the NFL’s most professional quarterbacks. Publicly taking subtle shots at former coaches simply isn’t his style.

Sometimes a compliment is just a compliment.