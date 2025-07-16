Jared Goff Omits Patrick Mahomes from His Top 10 Quarterbacks List

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff sparked debate this week after revealing his top 10 all-time quarterbacks in a promo clip for Netflix’s Quarterback series. One name missing from his list? Patrick Mahomes, widely considered one of the greatest ever to play.

Goff’s list, presented without a specific order, includes:

Tom Brady

Peyton Manning

Joe Montana

John Elway

Drew Brees

Philip Rivers

Eli Manning

Ben Roethlisberger

Brett Favre

Aaron Rodgers

“I think Tom Brady is the greatest,” Goff said, citing the seven-time Super Bowl champion as the ultimate benchmark.

Rodgers is the only current player on Goff’s list, revealing a heavy lean toward quarterbacks from the past. That choice leaves out Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and other current MVPs dominating the league today.

Why Mahomes’ Absence Matters

Goff’s omission of Mahomes is bound to raise eyebrows. Mahomes has two MVPs, three Super Bowl appearances, and a growing list of accolades, all before turning 30. His performance in high-pressure games and ability to improvise have already made him a fixture in many analysts’ GOAT conversations.

By leaving Mahomes out, Goff essentially stakes his list on longevity and legacy, rather than recent dominance.

A Personal Take, Not a Consensus

Quarterback rankings are always subjective, and Goff’s picks reflect his own experience as a former No. 1 overall pick who has faced many of these legends or grown up studying them.

Still, the exclusion of Mahomes, especially in a promo for Quarterback, is a bold move. It shows just how tough it is to compare eras, and how personal these lists really are.

Whether fans agree or not, one thing’s clear: the debate isn’t going away.

Going Deeper

Reference Links: