Jared Goff on balling out vs. Broncos: ‘I've been playing well all year'

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been a subject of scrutiny, especially following a challenging phase characterized by turnovers and a notably rough game against the Chicago Bears. However, his recent performance in the Lions' 42-17 victory over the Denver Broncos, where he tossed five TD passes, has been a stark reminder of his consistent capabilities. Goff, in an interview with 97.1 The Ticket, expressed his confidence, underlining that his recent success wasn't an anomaly but a continuation of a strong season.

What Did Jared Goff Say?

While speaking to the crew on 97.1 The Ticket, Goff did not make a big deal of his performance against the Broncos, noting that he has been playing good football all season long

“It felt great to get a win, just to play well in all facts of the game and get a W,” Goff said Tuesday on 97.1 The Ticket. “That’s our 10th of the year, we’ve had a great season up to this point, but still some more work to do.”

“I’ve been playing well all year, so just going to keep doing it and keep trying to win games,” he said.

His statistics support this claim, ranking him third in the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns and placing him among the top quarterbacks in passer rating. This level of performance is not just about individual glory; it significantly contributes to the team's overall success, as evidenced by the Lions' impressive season record.

The Bottom Line – Goff's Steady Hand Guides Lions

As the Lions continue their campaign, Goff's unwavering performance and leadership will be crucial. His story is not just about individual statistics or a single game's success; it's about the steady hand that guides a team through the turbulent waters of an NFL season. If Goff can play turnover-free