Jared Goff Opens Up About Being Traded To Detroit Lions

In a recent interview with NBC Sports, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff opened up about his journey following his trade from the Los Angeles Rams, revealing how the experience continues to fuel his motivation on the field. After the 2020 season, Goff was traded to the Lions as part of a deal that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams, a move that many saw as a sign of the Rams giving up on Goff.

A Tough Transition

Reflecting on the trade, Goff acknowledged the emotional toll it took on him. “Then I’m traded, and that’s as hard as it gets in this league. And sent away with, essentially I imagine the thought was, I wouldn’t be able to revive myself from that,” Goff shared as quoted by SI. However, he emphasized his ability to overcome the challenges that came with the transition, stating, “I was able to kind of overcome that now, and now I’m in a good place. Feel good, but there’s been a lot of adversity and I’m proud of the way I’ve overcome it.”

Motivation for Success

Goff's motivation stems from his desire to prove doubters wrong and to redefine his narrative as a quarterback. “Yeah, I think I’m most motivated by what was supposed to happen, and how it was supposed to go down for me personally,” he explained. “I was never gonna allow that. I’m proud of the way I’ve been able to fight through that.” This determination has helped Goff flourish in Detroit, where he has become a key leader for a Lions team that is aiming for playoff contention.

With the support of Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, who saw Goff’s potential when others did not, he has thrived in a new environment. The Lions have embraced Goff's talents, and he has responded with impressive performances on the field.

As Goff continues to build on his success in Detroit, his experiences with the Rams will undoubtedly remain a driving force behind his efforts. With a renewed sense of purpose, Goff is determined to prove that his best football is still ahead of him, and he is committed to leading the Lions to success in the coming seasons.