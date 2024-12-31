fb
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff Opens Up About Dan Campbell’s Decision To Play Starters vs. 49ers

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions made a statement on Monday Night Football in Week 17, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 40-34 in a game filled with high stakes and revenge. Despite the outcome only having playoff implications if the Lions tie the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18, head coach Dan Campbell made the bold decision to play all of his starters for the duration of the game.

Goff Discusses Campbell’s Decision

While speaking to reporters after the game, Lions quarterback Jared Goff opened up about Campbell’s decision, acknowledging that it was an easy one for the team to support. “No matter what was going to happen, we were going to go,” Goff said. “I’m sure that’s tough for him, but I think that’s the only way we know. It’s just go — and find a way to win.”

A Personal Grudge and Team Triumph

Goff also reflected on the significance of the matchup, noting that the 49ers were the team that ended the Lions' season the previous year. “The team we were playing, San Francisco, they ended our season last year,” Goff said. “There were a lot of guys on this team that were here last year and wanted to get one back on them, even though, in a lot of ways, it was meaningless for them and meaningless for us.”

The Lions’ victory was a clear demonstration of their resilience and determination, playing with the same intensity despite the game’s limited playoff implications. For Goff and his teammates, the win served as both a personal and team triumph, setting the tone for their upcoming Week 18 clash with the Vikings.

