Jared Goff Partners with Jeweler for Unique Men’s Band [Photos]

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has taken his passion for football off the field with an exciting new collaboration with Jared Jewelers. Goff has designed a distinctive men’s band that incorporates an official piece of the game ball from the Lions' Week 1 victory of the 2024 season.

A Symbol of Achievement

In a statement about the new design, Goff expressed the significance of the piece, saying, “The ball from our first win of 2024 represents so much – excitement, drive, grit – and I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out in the ring.” This statement reflects Goff’s deep connection to the game and the values it embodies, making the band more than just a piece of jewelry; it’s a testament to perseverance and achievement.

#Lions’ QB Jared Goff has designed a new men’s band with Jared Jewelers that has an official piece of the Week 1 game ball.



Unique Design

The men's band, which creatively integrates a piece of the game ball, serves as a reminder of the hard work and dedication required to achieve success in the NFL. This innovative concept not only showcases Goff's commitment to his craft but also provides fans and jewelry enthusiasts with a unique way to celebrate their love for the sport.

As Goff continues to lead the Lions both on and off the field, this partnership with Jared Jewelers highlights his ability to merge his athletic achievements with personal style, creating a meaningful piece that resonates with fans and supporters alike.

How To Order

The ring is available for order on Jared.com or at your local Jared Jewelers, but it can only be obtained through special order. Priced at $999, the bands will be offered in very limited quantities.