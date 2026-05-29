Jared Goff Shares Honest Thoughts on Penei Sewell’s New Role

One of the biggest changes for the Detroit Lions offense in 2026 will be Penei Sewell’s move from right tackle to left tackle.

While Sewell’s talent is unquestioned, the transition creates a new dynamic for quarterback Jared Goff, who will now have a different protector watching his blind side.

Speaking after Friday’s OTA session in Allen Park, Goff made it clear he plans to be proactive in building that relationship.

Goff Wants Strong Connection With Sewell

The Lions have only recently begun their offseason work, so Goff acknowledged there hasn’t been much time yet to establish the quarterback-left tackle chemistry that is so important on Sundays.

“We haven’t had much time yet, but we will,” Goff said.

The veteran quarterback explained that relationship-building won’t be limited to the practice field.

“We’ll do some dinners with the offensive line and things like that,” Goff said.

More importantly, Goff emphasized that he intends to make the effort a priority.

“I intend to be intentional about building that relationship with him.”

Sewell Already Earning Praise

Fortunately for Goff, getting to know Sewell isn’t exactly a difficult task.

“He’s such an easy guy to get along with,” Goff said.

That praise echoes what teammates and coaches have said about Sewell throughout his career. The All-Pro tackle has earned a reputation as one of the hardest workers and most respected players inside Detroit’s locker room.

Goff also praised the way Sewell has handled the transition to left tackle.

“He’s done a heck of a job so far,” Goff said.

Lions Confident in Sewell’s Position Change

Moving from right tackle to left tackle is not always a seamless process. Footwork, technique, and vision all change when switching sides.

Yet the Lions continue to express confidence that Sewell is capable of making the adjustment.

Goff highlighted the challenge involved while complimenting Sewell’s early performance.

“It’s not an easy offense to step into and help lead the charge up front, but he’s done a great job,” Goff said.

Those comments align with what head coach Dan Campbell said earlier Friday when he described Sewell’s move to left tackle as “seamless.”

A Key Partnership for 2026

With Taylor Decker no longer on the roster, Sewell’s move to left tackle represents one of the most important storylines of Detroit’s offseason.

The Lions are counting on Sewell to anchor the offensive line while protecting Goff’s blind side.

Based on the quarterback’s comments, the process is already off to a strong start.

And if Sewell performs at left tackle the way he has throughout the rest of his career, Goff may not have to worry much about what’s happening behind him at all.