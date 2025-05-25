Lions QB Jared Goff Snubbed? PFF Puts Him Below High-End Starters

Jared Goff PFF 2025 QB rankings

To most Detroit Lions fans, Jared Goff isn’t just a “system” quarterback—he’s the calm, accurate engine of an offense that finished top-three in yards and points two years running. His 2024 stat line (4,629 yards, 37 TDs, Pro Bowl nod) screamed elite. Yet when Pro Football Focus unveiled its 2025 quarterback rankings, Goff didn’t crack the “High-End Starter” tier. Instead, he landed at No. 9 in a group labeled “Solid starters who have flashed high-end play.” That placement has reignited the national debate over where Goff truly fits among the NFL’s best signal-callers—and whether Detroit’s Super Bowl aspirations can survive the skeptics.

Lions’ Jared Goff Lands Just Outside PFF’s 2025 Top Tier

With the 2025 schedule looming, Detroit’s offense will again revolve around Jared Goff—now in his fourth year under Dan Campbell. Goff is fresh off a career-high 4,629 passing yards (second in the league) and another playoff run. Despite those numbers, PFF placed him one rung below the “High-End Starter” elite of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen.

Why PFF Pumped the Brakes

PFF praised Goff’s 84.8 passing grade over the past two seasons (seventh-best in the NFL) but highlighted key questions:

Coordinator shift: How much of Goff’s success was tied to departed OC Ben Johnson? Pocket comfort: Can Christian Mahogany and Graham Glasgow keep the interior clean? Off-script ceiling: The elite tier consistently creates when plays break down—an area skeptics still question with Goff.

Head-to-Head with the Top Tier

QB (Rank) 2024 Yards TD–INT PFF Pass Grade Off-Script/Run Value Mahomes (1) 3,928 26-11 78.6 Elite improviser Burrow (2) 4,918 43–9 93.0 Surgical pocket passer Jackson (3) 4,172 41–4 93.3 MVP-level dual threat Allen (4) 3,771 28–6 89.3 Arm strength + legs Goff (9) 4,629 37–12 76.3 Elite structure, limited scramble

Statistically, Goff belongs—but without the off-schedule wow factor that defines today’s top four.

Why Detroit Isn’t Panicking

Play-caller continuity: New OC John Morton vows not to change too much from what the Lions did in 2024.

New OC vows not to change too much from what the Lions did in 2024. Upgraded weaponry: Rookie WR Isaac TeSlaa adds boundary size; TE Sam LaPorta is trending All-Pro.

Rookie WR adds boundary size; TE is trending All-Pro. Elite tackles: Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell remain the league’s premier bookends.

If Goff stays top-three in EPA per play on third down—he finished fourth in 2024—the rankings will eventually adjust.

The Bottom Line

Pro Football Focus labels Jared Goff a “solid starter” just shy of elite. For the Lions, the real scoreboard is wins. Replicate another 4,500-yard season under a new OC, and Goff might kick down the door to PFF’s high-end suite—taking Detroit’s Super Bowl dreams with him.