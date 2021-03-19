Jared Goff plans to win a championship with Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

The city of Detroit has enjoyed multiple championships from multiple franchises over the years, but the one elusive prize that’s evaded them since the Dwight Eisenhower administration remains at the forefront of the minds of fans.

The Detroit Lions have not won a title since 1957, prior to the Super Bowl era. Newly acquired quarterback Jared Goff plans on doing something about that.

Speaking with media members for the first time since his acquisition from the Los Angeles Rams became official yesterday, Goff stated his goals in plain terms.

“To be in a place that’s wanted it (championship) for so long and has been close but hasn’t been able to get over the top for a variety of reasons, I plan on putting us over the top,” he explained. “My job is to be the quarterback of this team, to put us over the top, win multiple playoff games and win a championship.”

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work and that’s what I’m most excited for is this challenge of bringing this team and city and culture back to what it should be,” he said.

“It’s an exciting time for me and I hope it is for Lions fans as well.”

We certainly hope so, too!

– – Quotes via Detroit Lions Link – –