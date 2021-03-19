Jared Goff posts brief message to fans while wearing Beverly Hills Cop Detroit Lions coat [Photo]

Sharing is caring!

On Friday afternoon, Jared Goff was officially announced as the new quarterback for the Detroit Lions.

Following his opening press conference, Goff took to Instagram to post a simple but powerful message to the fans.

“The next chapter…Let’s get it!!”

But the best part is that Goff posted a photo of him wearing the greatest Detroit Lions coat in the history of the franchise. That coat, of course, is the same coat that Eddie Murphy wore in one of the greatest movies ever, Beverly Hills Cop.

Check it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Goff (@jaredgoff)

Nation, who wore it better?