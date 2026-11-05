The Detroit Lions received some encouraging news Wednesday when linebacker Jack Campbell released a statement detailing the progress he has made since suffering a frightening neck injury against the Minnesota Vikings.

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But while the update brought some relief to the organization, quarterback Jared Goff made it clear that the emotional impact of what happened Sunday hasn’t simply disappeared. And as Detroit prepares to face the Miami Dolphins, Goff believes there is one important way the Lions can honor their injured teammate.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) tosses the ball to running back Sione Vaki (33) against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Goff was asked whether he had personally visited or communicated with Campbell since Sunday’s injury. Although he hasn’t spoken directly with his teammate, Goff explained that the updates he has received have been encouraging.

“I haven’t, but I’ve talked with people who have been with him. I know it’s heading in the right direction, and spirits are good.”

Those comments followed an important announcement from Campbell himself. In his official statement released Wednesday, the linebacker revealed that he has full movement in his lower body and is continuing to make progress with movement in his upper body.

As we reported earlier Wednesday when Campbell released his complete statement, he remains optimistic while acknowledging that more work lies ahead in his recovery.

Goff Explains How Lions Plan to Honor Jack Campbell

When asked about the emotional impact of Sunday’s injury and how the Lions plan to move forward, Goff delivered his most powerful remarks of the afternoon. The veteran quarterback acknowledged that watching someone he loves experience something so frightening puts football into perspective.

“It’s been hard. You see something very real affect our sport and somebody that you love, somebody that you’re so close to. It’s obviously so much bigger than just football.

“I think you’re happy that things are moving in the right direction, but yeah, there’s still certainly some emotion attached to it, how scary it was and whatnot.

“I think the best thing we can do is play how he would want us to play and kind of honor him in that way. I know he doesn’t want any attention. He doesn’t want any fanfare. He just wants us to go out there and handle our business, and that’s what we plan to do.”

That final message says plenty about how Campbell is viewed inside Detroit’s locker room. According to Goff, Jack isn’t interested in attention or special recognition; he simply wants his teammates to prepare, compete, and handle their business.

Goff’s comments also reflect the message Dan Campbell delivered to the team earlier Wednesday. As we previously reported following the head coach’s emotional remarks, the Lions believe they can best honor Jack by staying focused and preparing to play the way he would expect.

Goff Praises Dan Campbell’s Message to the Team

Goff was also asked about the team’s mindset following a Wednesday morning meeting led by Dan Campbell. His response suggested the Lions are beginning to find the balance between supporting their teammate and preparing for Sunday’s game.

“I think we’re great. I think we had a really good meeting this morning, and I thought Dan hit it right on the head. We know what we need to do moving forward and feel great.”

That message is consistent with Richard Silva’s Wednesday reporting for The Detroit News on how the Lions are processing the injury. Detroit’s players remain deeply concerned about Campbell, but they are also working to turn that concern into the focus needed for Sunday’s matchup.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions have spent the past several days dealing with emotions that extend far beyond football, and Goff’s comments make it clear just how much Jack Campbell means to his teammates.

But with encouraging updates coming directly from Jack and a difficult road game approaching, the Lions are beginning to focus on what they can control.

For Jared Goff, the message is simple: The best way to honor Jack Campbell is to play the way Jack would want them to play.

And when the Lions take the field against Miami on Sunday, that message will undoubtedly carry special meaning throughout Detroit’s locker room.