Jared Goff Praises Lions Defense for Stepping Up When It Mattered Most

The Detroit Lions' 23-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day wasn’t just about the offense delivering in key moments—it was also about the defense stepping up when needed most. Lions quarterback Jared Goff was quick to highlight how some of his defensive teammates, particularly new additions, have made a huge impact, helping the team secure the win in a tight game.

“Yeah, it’s fun to see that,” Goff said, as quoted by SI. “Obviously, Za’Darius Smith is a new addition to our team, but Al-Quadin Muhammad’s been doing a good job since he got here – on defense, on scout team making it hard on us, then obviously in the games now, he’s doing a great job.”

With injuries piling up across the Lions' roster, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, players like Smith and Muhammad have stepped up in significant ways. While it’s never easy to see teammates go down with injuries, Goff expressed his appreciation for the way other players have risen to the occasion.

“It’s fun to see guys step up, it’s never fun to see guys get hurt or get injured or have to leave the game – but when guys are able to step up and make those plays and make a name for themselves on national television, it’s fun,” Goff added.

One of the key defensive additions to the team this year has been Za’Darius Smith, who has quickly made an impact not only on the field but in the locker room as well. Known for his physical prowess and leadership, Smith’s influence has extended beyond his play. Goff spoke highly of Smith’s energy and the emotional boost he brings to the team.

“Yeah, he’s added a lot – energy – energy and understanding of where we’re at in our season and what we’re looking for,” Goff said. “He brings that energy every day, he’s obviously such a great player on the field physically, but I think emotionally and his juice daily brings something to that defense. It’s fun.”

Smith’s presence has been contagious, and his leadership has helped solidify the defense as a more cohesive unit. His ability to inject energy into the team, along with his playmaking ability, has made him a key part of the Lions’ defensive success.

As the Lions continue to battle for playoff positioning, the contributions from players like Smith and Muhammad will be vital. Goff’s admiration for their performances speaks to the sense of unity on the team, with everyone stepping up to contribute in meaningful ways. With the defense continuing to make big plays when it matters most, the Lions are proving that their success is not just limited to one side of the ball.