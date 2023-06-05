When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for a trio of draft picks and Jared Goff, many ‘experts' quickly pointed out that Goff would just be a bridge for a season or two at the most until the Lions found a franchise QB. Well, if you have been paying attention for the past couple of seasons, you have seen Goff earn a contract extension with the Lions. In fact, one writer has made the “bold prediction” that Goff will soon sign a monster contract extension to stay in Detroit for the foreseeable future.

Key Points

Connor Orr predicts that Jared Goff will sign a lucrative contract extension with the Detroit Lions.

Goff's extension is expected to surpass the recent deal signed by Daniel Jones of the New York Giants.

Goff's strong performance in 2023, including throwing for at least 28 touchdowns and 4,400 yards, could lead to a midseason extension from the Lions, securing his future with the team.

Jared Goff predicted to sign monster extension with Detroit Lions

In a recent article published by Sports Illustrated, Connor Orr gives 100 Bold Predictions for the 2023 NFL Season. One of his predictions is that Goff will set the table for a contract extension that tops what Daniel Jones of the New York Giants recently received.

Jared Goff will set the table for a contract extension that tops Daniel Jones’s next year

He is going to throw for at least 28 touchdowns and 4,400 yards. Whether or not the Lions want to keep him long-term, he’s going to make a lot of money in 2024. Goff is 28 and just rounding into the best years of his career. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Lions move to extend him midseason, especially if he’s playing well. Detroit is never going to lose enough games to get itself into the squalor for the Williams-Maye lottery. This is the right move.

Bottom Line: Connor Orr is not being bold at all with this prediction

Daniel Jones recently signed a 4-year, $160 million deal with the New York Giants, and to be honest, it is not bold at all to say that Goff will get a contract extension that will exceed that if he balls out in 2023. In fact, it would not be surprising at all if Goff gets $45 million per season from the Lions if he plays like he did in 2022.