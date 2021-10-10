Jared Goff promises Lions will bounce back after heartbreaking loss

The Detroit Lions are once again going back to the drawing board after yet another brutal loss, one that nearly saw Jared Goff and Dan Campbell earn their first win as members of the franchise.

Goff and the Lions took the late lead in the 4th quarter after a touchdown and successful two-point conversion, only to see the Vikings escape with the win thanks to a last second field goal.

Afterwards, Campbell was visibly emotional in his post-game comments. And the feeling was shared by his players.

“I think we all feel the same way he does,” Goff explained. “It’s hard to give everything you have every week and to have moments of feeling like you’ve won and have it snatched from you. It’s tough, it’s as hard as it gets in this League to do stuff like that and bounce back from it.

“We’ve got a resilient bunch who will bounce back.”

Goff, who went 21-of-35 with 203 yards, also had turnovers to end two drives inside the 30.

“The fumble was a lack of ball security by me,” he said.

Goff and the Lions return home to face the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.

– – Quotes via Detroit Lions Link – –