Jared Goff Drops Mic on Tom Brady in New Netflix ‘Quarterback’ Trailer

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff stars in Netflix’s “Quarterback” Season 2.
Jared Goff Quarterback Netflix

Jared Goff Quarterback Netflix

Get your popcorn ready, Detroit.

Jared Goff is taking center stage in Season 2 of Netflix’s Quarterback, and he’s already delivering one of the best lines of the trailer. The Detroit Lions quarterback joins Joe Burrow and Kirk Cousins as the featured stars in the upcoming season, dropping on Tuesday, July 8. And yes, it looks like we’re in for a lot of grit, heart… and a little Goff-on-Brady trolling.

TL;DR

  • Jared Goff stars in Quarterback Season 2 on Netflix, releasing July 8.
  • The trailer features Goff hilariously responding to Tom Brady’s praise of the Lions’ offense with: “Too bad, Tom. You’re retired.”
  • Expect behind-the-scenes looks at the Lions’ 15-2 season, Goff’s leadership, and personal moments.
Jared Goff Quarterback Netflix

“Too Bad, Tom. You’re Retired.”

The Quarterback Season 2 trailer dropped Monday morning, and it’s packed with Lions flavor—from Goff’s touchdown catch in 2024 to his relationship with his wife Christen Harper and his bond with the city of Detroit.

But the moment that’s already making waves?

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady, now in the FOX Sports booth, says during a broadcast:

“I’d love to be the quarterback of this offense, it’s just so much fun.”

Cue the smash cut to Goff, looking dead into the camera with a smirk:

“Yeah, too bad, Tom. You’re retired.”

Jared Goff via @NFLFilms on X

Chef’s kiss.

From Detroit to Netflix Stardom

This marks the second straight season Netflix is featuring a Detroit Lions star. Last year’s Receiver series spotlighted All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, giving fans an inside look at his rise to stardom. Now it’s Goff’s turn to let fans behind the curtain—and there’s a lot to love.

The series will dive into:

  • Goff’s leadership during the Lions’ 15-2 campaign
  • His touchdown catch and viral locker room moments
  • His commitment to Detroit and growing legacy with the Lions
  • Off-field life with Christen Harper

What to Expect on Netflix

  • Release Date: Tuesday, July 8
  • Platform: Netflix
  • Quarterbacks Featured: Jared Goff, Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins
  • Episode Count: TBD (last season featured 8 hour-long episodes released all at once)

The Bottom Line

From Ford Field to Netflix, Jared Goff is having a moment. The Quarterback trailer proves what Lions fans already know—Goff is more than just a steady hand under center. He’s witty, self-aware, and, oh yeah, leading one of the NFL’s best teams.

So yes, Tom Brady, it is a fun offense.
But this one’s Goff’s team now.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

Picture of Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale
