NFL Coaches and Executives Place Jared Goff Among League’s Top Quarterbacks

Jared Goff’s standing inside the NFL continues to rise.

In The Athletic’s 2026 quarterback tiers survey, which gathered input from 50 league executives and coaches, the Detroit Lions quarterback tied for eighth among 35 veteran starters. Goff landed in Tier 2 alongside Drake Maye, one spot behind Dak Prescott and ahead of Jordan Love, Brock Purdy, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.

For a quarterback once treated as little more than the salary Detroit absorbed in the Matthew Stafford trade, that is quite a climb.

Jared Goff Earns Another Tier 2 Ranking

The ranking reflects how much Goff’s reputation has changed during his time in Detroit.

Patrick Mahomes occupied the top spot, while Josh Allen and former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tied for second. Joe Burrow rounded out Tier 1.

Goff’s placement among the next group puts him firmly within the NFL’s upper class, even if voters stopped short of labeling him one of the league’s four elite quarterbacks.

Is eighth too low? Lions fans have a strong argument.

Goff completed 68 percent of his passes for 4,564 yards, 34 touchdowns and only eight interceptions during the 2025 season. He finished with a 105.5 passer rating while leading a Detroit offense that produced 6,344 total yards and 57 touchdowns.

Those are not numbers produced by a quarterback simply being carried by his surroundings.

The “System Quarterback” Label Keeps Losing Steam

The criticism attached to Goff has always been familiar.

Give him a clean pocket and good playmakers, and he will succeed. Force him off his spot, and the offense can unravel.

There is some truth in that assessment. There is also truth in saying nearly every quarterback performs better with protection and talent around him.

What separates Goff is how consistently he has operated Detroit’s offense at a high level. Over his last four seasons with the Lions, he has thrown for more than 4,400 yards each year while producing 130 touchdown passes against 39 interceptions.

That is a sustained run, not a hot month or one favorable season.

Goff wins before the snap. He identifies coverages, controls protections and distributes the football quickly enough to keep Detroit’s offense on schedule. His arm strength may not create the same highlight reels as Allen or Herbert, but his command of the position has become one of the Lions’ greatest advantages.

Detroit’s Offense Still Runs Through Goff

The Lions have plenty of star power around their quarterback.

Amon-Ra St. Brown remains one of football’s most dependable receivers. Jameson Williams stretches defenses vertically. Jahmyr Gibbs threatens every blade of grass, while Sam LaPorta gives Goff a matchup weapon in the middle of the field.

None of it works at the same level without the quarterback connecting the pieces.

Goff enters training camp following a 2025 season in which Detroit ranked among the NFL’s most productive offenses. The Lions totaled 4,567 passing yards, 2,041 rushing yards and averaged 5.8 yards per offensive play.

That balance makes Detroit difficult to defend. Goff’s accuracy, patience and decision-making allow the Lions to shift between attacking deep and methodically controlling possession.

Is Jared Goff Already a Tier 1 Quarterback?

The survey’s answer was no.

Detroit fans may disagree.

Goff has the production, experience and postseason résumé to make the conversation interesting. He has started a Super Bowl, helped lead the Lions to an NFC Championship Game and established himself as one of the league’s most efficient passers.

The gap between Goff and the top four may come down to individual creation.

Mahomes, Allen and Burrow can rescue broken plays in ways few quarterbacks can. Stafford still possesses rare arm talent and can attack throws that other passers would never attempt.

Goff’s game is different. He wins through timing, anticipation and control.

That may keep him out of Tier 1 in the eyes of evaluators, but being tied for eighth still sends a strong message. NFL decision-makers no longer view Goff as a placeholder or a product of one offensive coordinator.

They view him as a legitimate franchise quarterback.

Bottom Line

Jared Goff’s Tier 2 placement confirms what Detroit has watched for several seasons.

He may not receive the same national attention as the quarterbacks ranked above him, but he has earned respect throughout the league. Ranking eighth among 35 veteran starters places Goff ahead of several younger, more heavily hyped quarterbacks.

The Stafford trade was once framed as Detroit acquiring draft capital while taking on Goff’s contract.

Five years later, the Lions have their quarterback, and NFL coaches and executives appear to agree.