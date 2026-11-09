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Jared Goff Reveals the Question Lions Asked Themselves During an Emotional Week

Jared Goff Jack Campbell
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The Detroit Lions picked up their fourth consecutive victory Sunday afternoon, defeating the Miami Dolphins 19-9 to improve to 6-2 on the season. But following the win, quarterback Jared Goff revealed that getting ready for Sunday’s game wasn’t nearly as simple as preparing for another NFL opponent.

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After watching teammate Jack Campbell suffer a frightening neck injury against Minnesota one week earlier, the Lions faced an emotional challenge that went far beyond football. According to Goff, the team eventually rallied around one important question that helped everyone refocus.

“What would he want? How would he want us to play?”

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) makes a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) makes a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jared Goff Reveals How Lions Handled Emotional Week

During his postgame press conference following Sunday’s victory, Goff acknowledged how difficult it was for Detroit’s players to return their attention to football while Campbell remained hospitalized.

“I think all week, certainly early in the week, it was really hard to kind of get your mind back into what we have to do. Certainly for those guys on defense, he’s their nucleus. To be able to come back to work and work the way they did, and then play the way they did, and us as a team kind of rallying around each other and leaning on each other a little bit.”

Goff explained that the Lions eventually began approaching the situation by considering what their injured teammate would expect from them.

“It was hard. It was hard. But I think as the week went on, you start to think about, ‘What would he want? How would he want us to play?’”

And according to Goff, the answer wasn’t particularly complicated. Campbell would want his teammates focused on doing their jobs rather than spending their time feeling sorry for him.

“He wouldn’t even want us talking about him right now. He wouldn’t want us doing all this stuff about how we’re going to play for him. He wouldn’t want any of that. But he’s a special guy to us and means a lot.”

Those comments offer another glimpse into the impact Campbell has made inside Detroit’s locker room. As previously reported by Detroit Sports Nation, Goff has been among the players publicly expressing their support for the injured linebacker throughout the week.

Lions Defense Answers the Call Against Miami

If Sunday’s performance was any indication, Detroit’s defense certainly took that message to heart. Despite missing its defensive captain, the Lions held Miami without a touchdown and surrendered just 182 total yards of offense.

According to the official game recap, rookie Derrick Moore recorded the first two sacks of his career, Chuck Clark intercepted a pass, and Detroit limited the Dolphins to just four third-down conversions on 12 attempts.

Goff couldn’t say enough about what his defensive teammates accomplished, particularly after everything they had experienced over the previous seven days.

“They’ve been playing so well. They deserve so much credit for figuring it out and going through the storm that they were going through early on, and now playing at such an elite level and really keeping us in these games and allowing us to kind of find our footing at times, certainly today. They deserve so much credit.”

Kelvin Sheppard’s Message Got Through

The performance also reinforced the message defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard delivered earlier in the week. As DSN previously detailed, Sheppard challenged his players to honor Campbell through their preparation, discipline, and effort.

The Bottom Line

The Lions didn’t produce their most impressive offensive performance against Miami, but they found a way to win another football game. Goff finished with 170 passing yards and an interception, while Jahmyr Gibbs scored Detroit’s only touchdown and Jake Bates connected on four field goals.

But Sunday’s victory was about much more than the final score. Detroit’s players faced an incredibly difficult week, leaned on one another, and found the strength to deliver another victory without one of their most important teammates.

“What would he want? How would he want us to play?”

It’s the question Jared Goff says helped the Lions move forward, and judging by Sunday’s defensive performance, they delivered an answer Jack Campbell would appreciate.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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