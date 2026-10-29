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Jared Goff Makes Stunning Leap in NFL Quarterback Rankings

Jared Goff QB power rankings
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The Detroit Lions have the No. 1 quarterback in the NFL. At least, that’s the verdict from one national analyst heading into Week 8.

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CBS Sports released its latest NFL quarterback power rankings Wednesday, and Jared Goff claimed the top spot, moving ahead of Josh Allen, Brock Purdy, Joe Burrow, and every other quarterback in the league.

For a player who has spent years hearing that he’s simply a product of a great offensive system, that’s quite an accomplishment.

And the numbers explain exactly why Goff deserves the recognition.

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Oct 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jared Goff Takes Over No. 1 Spot in NFL QB Rankings

In Garrett Podell’s Week 8 quarterback rankings, Goff jumped two spots to No. 1 following Detroit’s thrilling 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Here are the top 10 quarterbacks:

RankQuarterbackTeam
1Jared GoffDetroit Lions
2Josh AllenBuffalo Bills
3Brock PurdySan Francisco 49ers
4Joe BurrowCincinnati Bengals
5Trevor LawrenceJacksonville Jaguars
6Caleb WilliamsChicago Bears
7Jordan LoveGreen Bay Packers
8Drake MayeNew England Patriots
9Dak PrescottDallas Cowboys
10Michael Penix Jr.Atlanta Falcons

Goff has thrown 14 touchdown passes without an interception through six games while leading the NFL in passing yards per game (298.0) and posting the best passer rating of any full-time starter (112.5).

He’s also second in expected points added per dropback, trailing Allen by just 0.01.

According to the rankings, those numbers, combined with Goff’s historic ball security, were enough to push him past Buffalo’s superstar quarterback.

Jared Goff Continues Silencing His Critics

Goff’s latest recognition comes just days after another outstanding performance against Green Bay.

The veteran completed 22 of 32 passes for 303 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions, helping Detroit improve to 4-2.

As we recently pointed out, Goff has continued producing at an elite level despite operating under four different offensive play-callers since 2022.

That makes his success particularly impressive.

The Lions’ official statistical breakdown also confirms that Goff has thrown 14 touchdowns without an interception through Detroit’s first six games, helping the franchise accomplish something it hadn’t done since 1933.

And as we previously reported, former Packers receiver Greg Jennings recently argued that Goff deserved to be considered the NFL’s best quarterback.

Now, at least one major national ranking agrees.

What the No. 1 Ranking Does and Does Not Prove

Of course, being No. 1 in a weekly power ranking doesn’t guarantee an MVP award or a Super Bowl appearance.

But for a quarterback who still doesn’t receive the universal respect afforded to some of his peers, it’s another meaningful accomplishment.

Jared Goff isn’t just playing like one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. He’s officially sitting atop the rankings.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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